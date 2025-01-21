New FCC chairman shuts down all DEI programs after Trump executive order

The new chairman of the Federal Communications Commission announced the end of all diversity, equity, and inclusion programs at the FCC.

Newly inaugurated President Donald Trump issued an executive order against DEI practices in government on Monday, and a day later, FCC Chairman Brendan Carr issued a statement announcing the end of DEI at the FCC.

'President Trump's leadership on this will deliver great results for the American people.'

"Promoting invidious forms of discrimination runs contrary to the Communications Act and deprives Americans of their rights to fair and equal treatment under the law. It also represents a wasteful expenditure of taxpayer resources," read a statement from Carr Tuesday. "Nonetheless, the FCC joined other private and public sector institutions in promoting discriminatory DEI policies during the Biden Administration."



Specifically, Carr said he was erasing DEI as a priority in the commission's strategic plan after the Biden administration had placed the policies as the second highest priority in the plan.

He said he would end the DEI Advisory Group at the FCC and end any mention of DEI in the commission's budget. DEI will also be excised from performance reports at the FCC as well as from economic plans.

"President Trump's leadership on this will deliver great results for the American people as agencies act pursuant to his executive order," Carr said.

DEI policies and advocates got a boost from businesses and corporations after the Black Lives Matter rioting over the death of George Floyd in 2020. Since then, criticism from the right has caused many companies to reduce or cut out DEI programs altogether or risk boycotts and other controversy.

Trump has made rooting out DEI policies from American society a central focus of his administration.

"I will ... end the government policy of trying to socially engineer race and gender into every aspect of public and private life," Trump said Monday. "We will forge a society that is colorblind and merit-based."

