Trump reaffirms 'there are only two genders,' pledges to end DEI in federal government

During his landmark inaugural speech, President Donald Trump vowed to put a stop to progressive social movements that Americans have long rejected.

For the last four years, many Americans have endured the onslaught of social policies spearheaded by the Biden administration, ranging from diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in the federal government to the insistence that there are multiple genders.

Just hours after his inauguration, Trump is set to sign at least 200 executive orders, many of which address the woke ideologies that have permeated our government and our society.

Time and time again, Americans have repudiated the overarching woke ideologies peddled by the Democratic Party, and it showed at the ballot box on November 5.

"This week, I will also end the government policy of trying to socially engineer race and gender into every aspect of public and private life," Trump said on Monday. "We will forge a society that is colorblind and merit-based."

"As of today, it will henceforth be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders, male and female," Trump added.

Trump also called out the COVID-era policies that barred Americans from service or employment based on whether they were vaccinated. Many Americans faced severe consequences if they didn't comply, but Trump promised to undo the damage done by the COVID policies.

"This week, I will reinstate any service members who were unjustly expelled from our military for objecting to the COVID vaccine mandate with full backpay," Trump said. "I will sign an order to stop our warriors from being subjected to radical political theories and social experiments while on duty. It's going to end."

