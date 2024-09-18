Democrat senator livid at DHS 'stonewalling' info from first Trump assassination attempt

Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) expressed his frustrations with the Department of Homeland Security and its unwillingness to hand over information Congress has been requesting regarding the first assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump.

“I am reaching the point of total outrage because the response from the Department of Homeland Security has been totally lacking. In fact, I think it’s tantamount to stonewalling in many respects. ... If necessary, I’ll certainly support a subpoena," Blumenthal told reporters on Tuesday.

Blumenthal previously said the nation will be "shocked and appalled by our findings as to the lapses and failures on that day,” referring to when Trump was shot while speaking at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Congress' report on the Butler incident is expected to come out shortly.

It has been difficult to ascertain the reasoning behind the Butler shooter's attack on Trump since Secret Service agents shot and killed him. While he had been registered as a Republican in Pennsylvania, he also donated $15 through Democrat fundraising site ActBlue.

'I directed state agencies to move expeditiously and provide full transparency to the public.'

The lack of answers from the DHS, which oversees the U.S. Secret Service, has been especially concerning in the aftermath of another assassination attempt against Trump while he was on his golf course in West Palm Beach on Sunday.



Unlike the Butler shooter, the social media accounts belonging to the alleged would-be shooter in West Palm Beach, Ryan Routh, show he was against Trump and parroted Democrats' talking points about the upcoming presidential election.

"You should visit the victims in the hospital of the trump rally victims and attend the funeral of the fireman that died; Trump certainly never would. SHOW THE WORLD WHAT REAL LEADERS DO," Routh told Biden on X after the first attempted assassination in July.

Due to the lack of answers from the federal government about the first assassination attempt, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) announced the state will be conducting its own investigation into the second attempt on Trump's life, saying the state has jurisdiction over attempted murder since Trump is not a federal official.

"The suspect ... is believed to have committed state law violations across multiple judicial circuits in this state, Palm Beach judicial circuit, judicial circuits including Martin County, as well as, perhaps, the judicial circuit represented by Broward County. I directed state agencies to move expeditiously and provide full transparency to the public," DeSantis explained.

