Julio Rosas/Blaze Media
© 2024 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Suspected would-be Trump assassin's social media accounts apparently repeat left-wing alarmism: 'DEMOCRACY is on the ballot'
September 15, 2024
'SHOW THE WORLD WHAT REAL LEADERS DO.'
The X profile apparently belonging to Ryan Routh, who police say is the man who prepared to shoot former President Donald Trump on Sunday, shows his support for President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Ukraine in the war against Russia's invasion.
"You should visit the victims in the hospital of the trump rally victims and attend the funeral of the fireman that died; Trump certainly never would. SHOW THE WORLD WHAT REAL LEADERS DO," Routh apparently told Biden on X after the first attempted assassination in July.
"You and Biden should visit the injured people in the hospital from the Trump rally and attend the funeral of the murdered fireman. Trump will never do anything for them....show the world what compassion and humanity is all about," Routh's alleged account similarly told Harris that same day.
Routh also apparently posted about how "DEMOCRACY is on the ballot" this election, which has been a common phrase and sentiment from Democrats this year.
Meta deleted Routh's reported Facebook account shortly after law enforcement confirmed him to be the primary suspect.
As Blaze News previously reported, law enforcement sources reportedly said that an AK-47 has been recovered along the tree line at Trump's golf course in West Palm Beach.
"President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time," read a statement from Steven Cheung, the communications director for the Trump campaign.
Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!
Want to leave a tip?
We answer to you. Help keep our content free of advertisers and big tech censorship by leaving a tip today.
Want to join the conversation?
Already a subscriber?
<p>Julio Rosas is Blaze Media's National Correspondent.</p>
Julio_Rosas11
more stories
Sign up for the Blaze newsletter
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.
© 2024 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Get the stories that matter most delivered directly to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.