Suspected would-be Trump assassin's social media accounts apparently repeat left-wing alarmism: 'DEMOCRACY is on the ballot'

The X profile apparently belonging to Ryan Routh, who police say is the man who prepared to shoot former President Donald Trump on Sunday, shows his support for President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Ukraine in the war against Russia's invasion.

"You should visit the victims in the hospital of the trump rally victims and attend the funeral of the fireman that died; Trump certainly never would. SHOW THE WORLD WHAT REAL LEADERS DO," Routh apparently told Biden on X after the first attempted assassination in July.

"You and Biden should visit the injured people in the hospital from the Trump rally and attend the funeral of the murdered fireman. Trump will never do anything for them....show the world what compassion and humanity is all about," Routh's alleged account similarly told Harris that same day.

Routh also apparently posted about how "DEMOCRACY is on the ballot" this election, which has been a common phrase and sentiment from Democrats this year.

Meta deleted Routh's reported Facebook account shortly after law enforcement confirmed him to be the primary suspect.

As Blaze News previously reported, law enforcement sources reportedly said that an AK-47 has been recovered along the tree line at Trump's golf course in West Palm Beach.

"President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time," read a statement from Steven Cheung, the communications director for the Trump campaign.

