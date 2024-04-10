Democrat suggests black people shouldn't have to pay taxes for a bit — but adds tax exemption still may not redress slavery

A Democrat serving her second term in the U.S. House of Representatives recently stated that temporarily exempting black people from paying taxes is not "necessarily a bad idea." However, while parsing through the idea, she determined that such an exemption from taxes still likely won't redress the centuries-old horrors of slavery or current wealth disparities between black people and other racial groups since many black people "aren’t really paying taxes in the first place."

On a recent episode of "The Black Lawyers Podcast" that was released on Tuesday, Rep. Jasmine Crockett — who represents an area around Dallas, Texas — told host J. Carter that she first got the tax-related form of slavery reparations from a celebrity whose name escaped her.

"One of the things they propose is black folk not [having] to pay taxes for a certain amount of time because, then again, that puts money back in your pocket," Crockett said.

Crockett claimed that though she wanted "to think through it a lot," she did not think the idea was "necessarily ... bad." "It may not be as objectionable to some people" as "actually giving out dollars," she noted.

Crockett insisted some form of reparations is necessary for two reasons. First, she claimed, "You owe for the labor that was stolen and killed and all the other things," though she did not clarify whom she meant by "you." Second, though slavery was banned more than 150 years ago through law and the bloodshed of more than a half a million mostly white Americans, she claimed black people are still "so far behind."

During the course of Crockett and Carter's conversation, Crockett eventually realized that the plan had a potentially fatal flaw: The "no-tax thing" won't help "people that are already, say, struggling and not paying taxes in the first place."

Such people "may want those checks like they got from COVID," Carter suggested.

"Exactly," Crockett agreed.

The entire 30-minute episode can be seen below. Carter introduces the topic of reparations around the 3:24 mark. Crockett mentions the idea of exempting black people from taxes about a minute and a half later.

Crockett has made a name for herself with melodramatic — and often rude — remarks during meetings of the House Oversight Committee. Last September, she railed that former President Donald Trump allegedly brought "national secrets" into a "s***ter" inside Mar-a-Lago. She then repeatedly talked over Tony Bobulinski, a former associate of President Joe Biden, during his testimony a few weeks ago. "I said that I am speaking, and I did not ask you a question," she snapped at one point.

She was first elected to represent the 30th District of Texas in 2020. This November, she will defend her seat against Ken Ashby, a Libertarian who does not seem to have a campaign website.

