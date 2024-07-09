Democratic doctor says Biden obviously has Parkinson's: 'I could've diagnosed him from across the mall'

Dr. Tom Pitts, a board-certified neurologist, told NBC News it is so obvious President Biden has Parkinson's disease that he could diagnose him "from across the mall."

Concerns about Biden's health going beyond mental issues were raised after it was reported a top-leading Parkinson's disease expert visited the White House eight times during Biden's presidency. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre refused to confirm the visits, citing security reasons, despite the visits being on public record.

'If a med student did not pick Parkinson's on the test, they'd be remediated.'

"I see [patients like] him 20 times a day in clinic," Pitts said, referring to Biden. "It’s ironic because he has the classic features of neurodegeneration. I mean, word-finding difficulties, and that’s not, 'oh, I couldn’t find the word.' That’s from degeneration of the word retrieval area."

"He's also overcome stuttering, though. Could that be part of that too?" NBC News' Tom Llamas asked.

"No, this is a not a palatal issue or speech discrepancy," Pitts said, pointing to Biden's rigid body movement.

"Loss of arm swing, standing up lordotically. You notice when he turns it's kind of en block turning. It's not a quick turn. That's one of the hallmarks of Parkinson's, is rigidity and Bradykinesia, slow movement, and he has that hallmark, especially with the low voice. ... I could've diagnosed him from across the mall," Pitts continued.

When Llamas asked whether Parkinson's is hard to diagnose, Pitt said it is actually one of the easier movement disorders to diagnose.

"You know, I'm a Democrat. It's just like, this guy is not a hard case," Pitts noted, saying the hallmark movement symptoms are a dead giveaway for someone having Parkinson's. "If a med student did not pick Parkinson's on the test, they'd be remediated."

Pitts further cast doubt on Jean-Pierre's excuse that she could not confirm the visits because military members are seen by the White House medical office. According to Pitts, if a military member were to have a movement disorder like Parkinson's, they would be medically discharged.

Biden continues to face calls from congressional Democrats to drop out of the race as it is clear he is not as healthy as he was even a few years ago. Biden has defiantly stated he will remain the nominee and has the best chance of beating former President Donald Trump.

