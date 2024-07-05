Abigail Disney and other Democratic donors call for a new presidential candidate

In the wake of his widely-panned debate performance, President Joe Biden, the presumptive 2024 Democratic presidential nominee, has come under siege as some on the political left call for him to abandon his re-election bid.

"Biden needs to step aside to allow a vigorous Democratic leader to beat Trump and keep us safe and prosperous," Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings asserted, according to the New York Times.

'I propose a DEMbargo.'

The outlet also reported that Abigail Disney indicated that the president's campaign and committees backing it, including the Democratic National Committee, super PACs and nonprofit organizations, "will not receive another dime from me until they bite the bullet and replace Biden at the top of the ticket."

"Biden is a good man who has served his country well, but the stakes are far too high to allow timidity to determine our course of action," she opined, according to the outlet.

Damon Lindelof has urged people to stop funding Democratic candidates until Biden is no longer the party's 2024 presidential pick.

"I believe in Joe Biden. I believe in him so much that we wrote him a sizeable check as recently as two weeks ago. We had to considering his opponent," Lindelof wrote in a piece on Deadline.

"I propose a DEMbargo. No checks written. No ActBlue links clicked. For anyone," he wrote. "When they text you asking for cash, text back that you're not giving them a penny and you won't change your mind until there's change at the top of the ticket. And when Joe finally leaves the mound, I will stand and applaud. Because he truly pitched a great game. But I'm ready to hear the walkout song for our closer. And once I do, I'm going to double the size of the checks… I'm going to write so many damn checks my hand will cramp."

