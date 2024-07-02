Democratic governors worried after not hearing from Biden after disastrous debate

The growing tension within the Democratic Party over what to do with President Joe Biden after his horrible performance at last week's debate continues to grow, as Biden seems to be ignoring entire sections of the party to insulate himself.

CNN host Jake Tapper reported that Democratic governors held an emergency meeting with no staff to discuss how to proceed given Biden's clearly deteriorating mental state. Members of Biden's campaign staff were also not on the call.

The call was organized by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz on behalf of the Democratic Governors Association. The top complaint the state leaders had was that Biden had not reached out to them to offer reassurances that he is able to stay in the race and serve another term.

"There was discussion on the call about wanting to have a call with the campaign or White House. ... Some discussion about having VP Harris address them. ...There was strong sentiment that they needed to hear directly from President Biden," he continued.

"They are trying to set up a meeting at the [White House] ... or via Zoom for those who can't come. ... Nothing is on the books yet ... but [White House] knows of request Dem Govs are not coming in with any specific message- but they feel they need to hear from President Biden," Tapper explained.

Other Democrats are getting bolder in offering their blunt assessments of Biden's actions during the debate.

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (R.I.) said he, like many others, was "horrified" at Biden sounding weak, constantly mumbling, and losing his train of thought.

“People want to make sure that … the president and his team are being candid about his condition that this was a real anomaly and not just the way he is these days," he told a local news station.

Rep. Lloyd Doggett, who represents Austin, issued a statement on Tuesday calling for Biden to withdraw from the presidential race. This makes Doggett the first member of Congress to openly declare that Biden should no longer be the Democrats' nominee.

