Democratic Sen. Coons admits who was behind the campaign to kick Biden out of the race

Jill Biden revealed in an exit interview published by the Washington Post this week that because her husband "has an incredible capacity to forgive," she has become for both of them the de facto "holder of grudges," recalling "every slight committed against the people I love." The outgoing first lady identified the individual she apparently believes dealt her husband the unkindest cut of all and set the stage for his ouster from the 2024 presidential race.

After noting that she has been reflecting on relationships, Jill Biden — apparently adopting her "teacher's voice" — stated in the Post interview, "We were friends for 50 years," adding that "it was very disappointing" to watch California Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D) suggest in July on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that, despite the president's stated intention to stay in the race, "it's up the president to decide if he's going to run."

Democratic Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware appeared to confirm the identity of Biden's long-suspected betrayer Wednesday, telling Kaitlan Collins of CNN's "The Source" that Pelosi orchestrated the campaign to eliminate Biden from the race.

Collins noted that Jill Biden "is very careful with how she uses her words," then asked what Coons made of "that moment."

"What I make of it is that she may well have wished that Speaker Pelosi had engaged directly with them, rather than orchestrating a campaign to try and get President Biden to step down from the race," said the senator. "Ultimately, it was the right thing for him to do, for his candidacy, for the country, for the party. But I do think there were some hard feelings."

'I learned a lot about human nature.'

Multiple sources told NBC News in the wake of the Democratic mutiny that while New York Democrats Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries were pressuring Biden to drop out, Pelosi was the one "fanning the flames."

Pelosi reportedly refrained from publicly calling on Biden to call it quits, but worked behind the scenes, impressing upon various lawmakers and elements of her vast Democratic donor network the importance of the geriatric president's exit from the race, advising them to "speak their conscience."

Concerning the July 19 call by 13 congressional Democrats for Biden's exit, one House Democrat who had been in contact with Pelosi told NBC News, "That groundswell on Friday of members calling for him to step down was all Nancy's doing."

The unnamed House Democrat noted that Pelosi was at least 50% responsible for the end of Biden's race, stating, "The gist was that she felt our ability to take back the majority was at risk."

"It was a very hard couple of weeks, as folks who felt urgently about this decision increasingly spoke up, first privately, then publicly," Coons previously told CBS News following Biden's withdrawal from the race in July. "And in the last conversation we had of the co-chairs of the campaign, and in some conversations with fellow senators who, like me, were deeply committed to continuing this campaign with Joe Biden as our nominee, [we] were quite angry and hurt."

Adding insult to injury, Pelosi attacked Biden after Kamala Harris' landslide electoral defeat, telling the New York Times, "Had the president gotten out sooner, there may have been other candidates in the race."

"Let's just say I was disappointed with how it unfolded," Jill Biden told the Post. "I learned a lot about human nature."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!