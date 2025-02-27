Democrats carry Trump's labor pick through key committee vote

Lori Chavez-DeRemer, President Donald Trump's pick to head the Department of Labor, cleared a procedural vote Thursday with the help of Senate Democrats, advancing her nomination to the Senate floor.

The Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee advanced Chavez-DeRemer's nomination in a 13-9 vote with the support of Democratic Sens. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, Tim Kaine of Virginia, and John Hickenlooper of Colorado as well as 10 Republicans.

Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky was the only GOP senator to vote against Chavez-DeRemer's nomination, citing concerns over her previous support for the PRO Act. Notably, Chavez-DeRemer reversed her position on the PRO Act when Paul pressed her about it in her confirmation hearing.

"This is the question, whether this is sort of a death-bed reversal or whether or not she is truly for this," Paul told reporters after the hearing.

"I'm going to think about her answers and think about whether or not a conversion in this last moment is sincere," Paul added.

Although Chavez-DeRemer received support from several Democrats, not all of them entirely endorsed the nominee.

“I have some concerns … but it just gets worse from here,” Kaine said.

Chavez-DeRemer previously served in Congress, representing Oregon's 5th Congressional District from 2023 to 2025, although she was ousted by her Democratic challenger in November. During her time in office, Chavez-DeRemer was regarded as a more moderate, pro-union Republican, reflecting her swing district.

Chavez-DeRemer additionally secured an endorsement from the Teamsters union, which is the largest union in the United States.

"As the daughter of a Teamster, Lori Chavez-DeRemer knows the importance of carrying a union card and what it means to grow up in a middle-class household,” Teamsters General President Sean O’Brien said in a statement.

“Working people need someone with her experience leading the agency that is tasked with protecting workers, creating good union jobs, and rebuilding our nation’s middle class," O'Brien added. "The Teamsters are grateful to President Trump for putting American workers first by nominating Rep. Chavez-DeRemer to this important role.”

