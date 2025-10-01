Democrats deny shutdown is about health care for illegals — then one admits the truth

Democrats including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York have constantly claimed that the government shutdown has nothing to do with health care provided to illegal aliens, but one finally admitted the truth.

Republicans have used the accusations to hammer Democrats in the media, but Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna of California said during an interview that the issue was indeed part of the disagreement.

'The state of California, colluding with insurance companies who cover Medicaid beneficiaries, has created ... a money-laundering scheme that results in California obtaining more than $19 billion in federal money.'

"The amount of money that actually is going towards people that are undocumented is such a small portion of the Medicaid cuts or the Affordable Care Act, if at all," Khanna said in an interview on Fox News.

"And so we can argue that point, but the reality that even the vice president would acknowledge, that anyone who looks at the numbers will acknowledge, is 90 to 95% of the funding we're talking about is talking about funding for American citizens," he added.

Video of the interview was widely circulated on social media.

Schumer claimed that illegal aliens could not receive Obamacare benefits at all by law.

"Let me be perfectly clear: Undocumented people CANNOT AND WILL NOT receive ACA premium tax credits BY LAW. PERIOD," Schumer wrote on social media. "This is a LIE from Republicans to divert attention from their shutdown. Republicans are refusing to lower healthcare costs for the American people."

One assessment estimated that as much as $23.1 billion of federal taxpayer money went toward providing health care to illegal aliens in the U.S.

Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

Another report said that California was exploiting a loophole in the medical system to have the federal government reimburse billions of dollars to be paid for Medicare for illegal aliens.

"The state of California, colluding with insurance companies who cover Medicaid beneficiaries, has created one of the most outrageous ones yet," reads the report from the Economic Policy Innovation Center, "a money-laundering scheme that results in California obtaining more than $19 billion in federal money without any state contribution over the period from April 2023 through December 2026."

