Dems, media blame Trump for second assassination attempt, while GOP points to left's inflammatory rhetoric

Reactions from the left regarding the second assassination attempt against Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump ranged from denial to blame.



Democrats, the corporate media, and even Democratic presidential nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris have been slow to confirm reports that the shots that rang out on Sunday at the Florida golf course were, in fact, related to Trump.

Hours after the second assassination attempt was confirmed, Harris released a statement referring to it as a "possible assassination attempt."

'Does one of us have to come out alive?'

Trump's challenger claimed she was "deeply disturbed" by the incident, noting that facts were still being gathered.

"I condemn political violence. We all must do our part to ensure that this incident does not lead to more to violence," she said.

Harris added that she is "thankful" that the former president was unharmed.

Critics of Harris were quick to fire back on the vice president, sharing a video of a comment she made during a 2018 appearance on "The Ellen Show."

During the interview, Ellen DeGeneres asked Harris, "If you had to be stuck in an elevator with either President Trump, Mike Pence, or Jeff Sessions, who would it be?"

Harris responded, "Does one of us have to come out alive?"

While Harris continues to question whether the Sunday incident in West Palm Beach, Florida, was a second attempt on Trump's life, her supporters and surrogates are blaming the former president for the incident. Democrats and the left-wing media have repeatedly claimed that Trump's rhetoric is divisive.

MSNBC anchor Alex Witt asked the network's political analyst, Elise Jordan, whether she believes Trump's campaign will advise him to "ton[e] down the rhetoric" and "violence" or whether that would be "atypical of the former president."

NBC's Lester Holt also appeared to fault Trump and his campaign.

He stated during a recent segment, "Today's apparent assassination attempt comes amid increasingly fierce rhetoric on the campaign trail itself."

Holt claimed that Trump's vice presidential nominee and Ohio Senator JD Vance made "baseless claims about Haitian immigrants in Ohio," accusing his remarks of leading to "new bomb threats" in the area.

ABC News' "World News Tonight" covered the assassination attempt, sandwiching it between a story about "debunked claims" regarding the Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio. The segment blamed Trump and Vance for spreading so-called rumors, which it claimed led to recent violent threats against the community.

Following the latest assassination attempt, Harris supporters expressed that they were "exhausted" with the "drama."

One supporter wrote, "11/5 can't come soon enough," sharing a picture that read "Exhausted. Vote Harris/Walz."

Another supporter stated on X, "I'm so tired of the drama. Vote Harris."

Conservatives accused Democrats of promoting violence against Trump by repeatedly calling him a dictator.

Roger Stone shared an over two-minute video compilation on X of left-wing politicians and supporters calling for "unrest in the streets" and violence over Trump's leadership.

Arizona State Rep. Joseph Chaplik (R) stated, "President Trump was nearly assassinated for the second time in 2 months and the left wing media is blaming HIM."

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) announced Sunday that the state will be conducting a separate investigation into the second assassination attempt.

"The people deserve the truth about the would-be assassin and how he was able to get within 500 yards of the former president and current GOP nominee," DeSantis stated.