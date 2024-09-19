Dems must keep calling Trump a 'threat to democracy' after assassination attempts, mainstream media says

Some in the mainstream media are encouraging Democrats to continue calling former President Donald Trump a threat to democracy even in the aftermath of two assassination attempts, including one with a suspect who parroted such talking points before trying to kill the GOP nominee.

Less than a day after the second attempt on Trump's life in West Palm Beach, New York Magazine writer Jonathan Chait wrote, "Donald Trump is a threat to democracy. That was true before an assassination attempt was foiled at his golf course Sunday, and it remains true after."

"Supporting liberal democracy requires simultaneously affirming the right to engage in legal, peaceful activity while opposing violent and criminal actions. Trump upholds neither side of the equation," Chait added.

Piggybacking off of Chait's piece, MSNBC host Jonathan Capehart said Trump's criticisms of Democrats' rhetoric toward him is simply projection and that Democrats must continue calling Trump a grave threat to the nation.

"Anything he accuses somebody of, just do a little search and you will see that he is guilty of it himself and he’s trying to deflect and project. Using his own quotes against him or to highlight them, the New York magazine is right, Democrats are pointing this out for a reason," Capehart said.

"When he stands there and says, 'I would like to punch that guy in the face, and if something happens to you, I will pay your legal bills,' what is that? From that small thing to inciting an insurrection in the building outside that window there. He’s the one that has been inciting violence. For Democrats to point that out is not inciting violence themselves, but it’s warning people, warning the American people. Democrats have to keep doing it," he explained.

Ryan Routh, the second man accused of trying to kill Trump, posted multiple times on his X account about his support for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

"[Joe Biden,] your campaign should be called something like KADAF. Keep America democratic free. Trumps should MASA...Make Americans slaves again master. DEMOCRACY is on ballot and we cannot lose. We cannot afford to fail. The world is counting on us to show the way," Routh posted in April.

