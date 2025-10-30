DeSantis demands end to 'cheap' H-1B labor at Florida universities: 'Why do we need to bring someone from China?'

Public universities in Florida may soon have to hire more Americans, thanks to a decision from Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

In an announcement on October 29, DeSantis directed the Florida Board of Governors to "pull the plug" on the use of H-1B visas for faculty and staff at Florida state universities.

'Why do we need to bring someone from China to talk about public policy?'

In explaining the decision, DeSantis criticized companies for prioritizing visa-holders over American workers: "These tech companies will fire Americans and hire H-1B at a discount. ... This is basically, in some respects, cheap labor that they're bringing in to try to save money."

The governor said these practices hurt American workers, who should be first in line at American universities.

DeSantis said his administration has discovered many examples of unnecessary H-1B hires in the university system. "You got a computer application professor from China, public policy professor, China. Why do we need to bring someone from China to talk about public policy?" DeSantis asked.

He went on to list more examples, citing them as proof of the threat that H-1B visas pose to American workers, particularly when visa workers can be paid significantly less.

Photo by Kevin Dietsch / Contributor via Getty Images

To address the issue, DeSantis announced, "I am directing the Florida Board of Governors to pull the plug on the use of these H-1B visas in our universities." He went on to say that staff and faculty jobs can be filled "with our residents in Florida or with Americans." The Florida Board of Governors oversees the state's 12 public universities.

The H-1B visa program has recently become a hotbed issue. On September 19, President Trump signed a proclamation requiring companies to pay a $100,000 fee for new H-1B hires. In August, the Young Republicans of Texas announced they would endorse only national candidates who oppose the H-1B program.

