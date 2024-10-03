Gov. Ron DeSantis orders National Guard to end longshoremen's strike over hurricane disaster

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced his order to send the National Guard to end a damaging union strike at ports on the Gulf Coast.

'It is unacceptable for the Biden-Harris administration to allow supply chain interruptions to hurt people.'

DeSantis made the announcement on Thursday, only two days after the International Longshoremen's Association began a strike meant to pressure the United States Maritime Alliance into bending to the union's demands.

"At my direction, the Florida National Guard and the Florida State Guard will be deployed to critical ports affected by the strike to maintain order and, where possible, resume operations," he said to reporters Thursday from Manatee County.

"It is unacceptable for the Biden-Harris administration to allow supply chain interruptions to hurt people who are reeling from a category 4 hurricane," he added.

He went on to announce various other emergency measures meant to aid disaster relief efforts in the wake of the massive damage from Hurricane Helene. He also said that there have been 15 confirmed fatalities in the state of Florida but that he expects the actual number of fatalities to climb much higher.

The union represents more than 40,000 workers at ports on the East Coast and the Gulf Coast. The ILA union is demanding a steep pay raise and also a ban on automation that would make ports far more efficient but may decrease demand for dockworkers.

Critics of the strike have accused the union of using force and damaging the economy in order to stand in the way of progress and efficiency.

The president, however, issued a statement blaming the greed of the shipping industry.

“As our nation climbs out of the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, dockworkers will play an essential role in getting communities the resources they need," said President Joe Biden (D). "Now is not the time for ocean carriers to refuse to negotiate a fair wage for these essential workers while raking in record profits.”

Former President Donald Trump signaled that he also sided with the dockworkers.

“American workers should be able to negotiate for better wages, especially since the shipping companies are mostly foreign-flag vessels," he said.

Video of the governor's address can be viewed on the news report from WTSP-TV on YouTube.

