Internal DHS email warns of 'adverse consequences' for disobedience on DEI ban, and liberals are outraged

An internal email from the Department of Homeland Security showed the extent to which the Trump administration is working to excise diversity, equity, and inclusion policies from the government.

The email was sent out to federal workers and said that efforts were underway to root out attempts to avoid the DEI ban by renaming previous positions.

"We are taking steps to close all agency DEIA offices and end all DEIA-related contracts in accordance with President Trump's executive orders entitled Ending Radical and Wasteful Government DEI Programs and Preferencing and Initial Rescissions of Harmful Executive Orders and Actions," the email read. "These programs divided Americans by race, wasted taxpayer dollars, and resulted in shameful discrimination."

The email went on to say there would be no "adverse consequences" for reporting these efforts to escape the DEI ban, but there would be reprisals for failing to report.

"If you are aware of a change in any contract description or personnel position description since November 5, 2024, to obscure the connection between the contract and DEIA or similar ideologies, please report all facts and circumstances to DEIAtruth@opm.gov within 10 days," the email read.

Screenshots of the email were posted to social media, where critics of the new administration expressed outrage and angst.

"I’ve seen this email, and no way to describe aside from fascist. Instructs HHS employees to drop a dime on colleagues secretly harboring DEI and threatens 'adverse consequences' for those who don’t report," read one response.

"Absolutely f***ing insane email to EPA employees today," read another reply. "I guess all federal employees got this? completely crazy. can’t believe it’s only day 3 of this."

"I feel like I’m in Germany in early 1933," said another critic.

"More Gestapo tactics. Vile," read another reply.

"It would be a real shame if people flooded them with spam and d*** pics," read another response.

