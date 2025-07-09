DHS shows Mayor Karen Bass in a big way agency is not leaving LA until the 'mission's accomplished'

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — The vehicle convoy made up of Customs and Border Protection, Homeland Security Investigations, and the California National Guard was immense as it made its way toward MacArthur Park to conduct an immigration sweep of the crime-ridden area.

The joint effort between the Department of Homeland Security and Department of Defense was in conjunction with other enforcement operations happening in Los Angeles County on Monday amid Democratic leaders calling for the raids to end and locals becoming increasingly unhinged.

Bystanders on the street started to heckle and jeer at the convoy arriving at MacArthur Park. Once agents exited vehicles and formed a perimeter, people started to gather to voice their anger at the operation. With the high-profile operations and anti-DHS riots, the normal street vendors were not at the park. No arrests were made, but the operation was also intended to show that the federal government has the ability to deploy a large number of assets in the crowded city. Illegal immigrants in the region were arrested in other operations that occurred on Monday.

Julio Rosas/Blaze Media

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass (D) arrived at the scene and demanded to speak to the person in charge of the operation. She was given a cell phone to speak with El Centro Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gregory Bovino and had a brief conversation. Bass asked when the task force would leave, to which Bovino replied that agents would leave once their mission was over.

The small crowd of protesters were just as mad at Bass as they were at the federal agents because they view Bass as collaborating with the Trump administration by allowing the police department to conduct crowd control during riots and protests. Once Bass left, the crowd turned their attention back to the agents. At least one tire on a federal vehicle was slashed before the convoy left.

"I don’t work for Karen Bass. Better get used to us now, 'cause this is going to be normal very soon. We will go anywhere, any time we want in Los Angeles," Bovino told Fox News' Bill Melugin after the phone call. "We're going to be here until that mission's accomplished."

Violent threats against agents in Los Angeles and around the country have increased as Democrats continue to disparage DHS assets as "kidnappers." Not only were Border Patrol agents shot at in the border town of McAllen, Texas, but Bovino revealed that four people were arrested in Van Nuys after they allegedly used improvised spikes in an attempt to disable Border Patrol vehicles.

