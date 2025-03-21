Disney shareholders overwhelmingly vote to continue DEI rating from Human Rights Commission

While other companies are rejecting DEI policies, the Disney corporation is going to continue following a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion rating from the Human Rights Commission.

Shareholders of the company overwhelmingly voted against the proposal from the National Center for Public Policy Research to have the company stop participating in the HRC's annual Corporate Equality Index.

'They know what we know — that despite all the noise, commitments to inclusion pay figurative dividends and help their literal bottom line.'

“When corporations take extreme positions, they destroy shareholder value by alienating large portions of their customers and investors. This proposal provides Disney with an opportunity to move back to neutral,” read the proposal from the NCPPR's Free Enterprise Project.

The proposal went on to criticize Disney's involvement with transgender advocacy groups that sought "to sow gender confusion in children, encourage irreversible surgical procedures on confused teens, effectively eliminate girls’ and women’s sports and bathrooms, and roll back long-standing religious liberties.”

Disney's board recommended against the proposal, and an overwhelming percentage of shareholders agreed.

Only about 1% of shareholders reportedly voted in favor of dropping the DEI index.

The proposal noted that Disney had obtained a perfect score on the index, but that could only be attained "by abiding by its partisan, divisive, and increasingly radical criteria.”

Eric Bloem of the Human Rights Campaign Foundation said the vote proved that DEI policies improve corporate profits.

“This vote gives us a clear statement of values from Disney’s shareholders. They know what we know — that despite all the noise, commitments to inclusion pay figurative dividends and help their literal bottom line.”

Other companies have chosen to end their participation in the DEI index, including the Ford Motor Company, Harley-Davidson, and Tractor Supply. DEI advocates have admitted that their campaign to impose left-wing policies on corporations has lost momentum in recent years.

