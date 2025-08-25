DNC begins summer meeting with virtue-signaling stunt in Minneapolis

The Democratic Party has been struggling for months with in-fighting and finding a message that resonates with its base, but the Democratic National Committee's summer meeting is proving to be more of the same virtue signaling from years past.

DNC Chair Ken Martin called the meeting into session and almost immediately introduced a speaker from the Saginaw nation to deliver a land acknowledgment speech.

'And, in many ways, we still live in a system built to suppress indigenous people's cultural and spiritual history.'

Lindy Sowmick, the treasurer for the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party and self-described "indigenous queer woman," gave the land acknowledgment at the very beginning of the meeting.

"Good morning, DNC members, friends, and relatives. Let's talk about the land for a second. The DNC acknowledges and honors the Dakota Oyate — the Dakota people — who are the original stewards of the lands and waters of Minneapolis. The Dakota cared for the lands, lakes, and ... the great river, the Mississippi River, for thousands of years before colonization," she said. "This land was not cleaned or treated. It's a part of a history of broken treaties and promises. And, in many ways, we still live in a system built to suppress indigenous people's cultural and spiritual history."

"As Democrats, I ask of every one of you to not allow land acknowledgments like these to simply be the checking of a box. Be curious, ask questions, ensure our native neighbors are heard, and work in partnership with your indigenous communities. Honor the legacy of this land and its people by engaging today with each other with honesty, humility, respect, and compassion."

The Democrat-run state has long been hostile to "settler" imagery, even changing the state flag last year to erase the white man tilling the land.

Monday was the first day of the three-day DNC summer meeting in Minneapolis.

