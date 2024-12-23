DNC fundraiser compares leaving Democratic Party to 'leaving a cult'

After facing a slew of intraparty attacks for criticizing Vice President Kamala Harris, DNC fundraiser Lindy Li announced she would be leaving the Democratic Party, which she likened to a "cult."

Following Harris' overwhelming loss in November, many Democrats like Li had questions about how their money was spent. Notably, Harris' campaign burned through $1.5 billion in just 15 weeks.

As a consequence of Li's criticisms, she received immense backlash from the Democratic Party.

'I don't want to be a part of this craziness anymore. They're accelerating my rightward shift.'

"All these so-called Democrats, the party of inclusion, the party of diversity, masks off," Li said. "And it's even worse because they pretend to occupy the moral high ground. They pretend to be so loving and caring and embracing of diversity, but all of a sudden, when I dare to utter any criticisms of the goddess Kamala Harris, I get ostracized. Me, after having raised tens of millions of dollars for the party."

"My donors are pissed," Li continued. "It's my responsibility to ask what the hell happened with their money. ... These are legitimate questions, but no, in the cult, you can't ask questions. And leaving the Democratic Party or even questioning the Democratic Party is like leaving a cult. It's terrifying. I don't want to be a part of this craziness anymore. They're accelerating my rightward shift."

Just for criticizing Harris, Li was targeted by fellow Democrats who labeled her a "communist spy," a "whore," and the "c-word" and called for her to be deported.

"They're shrinking their tent," Li said. "They're basically pushing me to bring tens of millions of dollars that I've raised and can continue to raise a [for] different team that treats me better, that treats me with common decency."

