Video shows protesters break through barricade at Democratic National Convention; 4 arrested

Protesters breached an outer fence on the first day of the Democratic National Convention, and police responded by arresting four people.

Video posted to social media captured the breach and the response of police officers in Chicago, Illinois. One man can be seen carrying a large Palestinian flag.

Here's some of the video captured by Blaze Media correspondent Julio Rosas.

Some protesters were able to climb through the breach, but they were detained and arrested by police. Another video on social media showed police arresting a protester while others yell insults at the officers.

Capitol police wearing gas masks and riot gear were seen heading into the site of the unrest at about 5 p.m., and they reported that the area was cleared by 6 p.m.

The DNC Public Safety Joint Information Center released a statement saying that no one inside was threatened and the inner perimeter was not breached.

Protesters also set up a tent encampment at Union Park as part of a large march planned against the DNC ahead of President Joe Biden's speech.

“Biden, you can’t hide. We charge you with genocide,” chanted some protesters while others yelled, "End the occupation now!" referring to the Israeli war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.



Other protesters didn't want to let Vice President Kamala Harris off the hook for military support given to Israel during Biden's term.

“We’re saying to Kamala, she has been complicit in this. People think it’s just Joe Biden, but she is vice president,” said socialist activist Taylor Cook. “So we’re saying, you need to stop if you want our vote.”

Axios reported that the protests were "mostly peaceful" and smaller than expected.

