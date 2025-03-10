'Does your God have a big fat d**k?' Transgender punk rocker opens Bernie Sanders rally with 'grotesque' anti-Christian song

A transgender punk rocker opened a rally for U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) Friday in Wisconsin with an anti-Christian song that has been called "grotesque," "disgraceful," and "utter garbage."

Laura Jane Grace's song — "Your God (God's D**k)" — asks, "Does your God have a big fat d**k? 'Cause it feels like he's f***ing me."

Here's video of Grace singing the jaw-dropping tune — complete with a sign-language translator — in front of a large crowd at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside in Kenosha.

Grace's YouTube page contains an official version of the song with all of the lyrics, some of which actually ask, "Does he shoot wads of honey and c** twice on Easter Sunday?" and "Can he c** a shotgun blast and shoot salvation up your ass?"

Grace's Instagram page includes a video of the performance, along with the following message to the far-left U.S. senator from Vermont: "Thank you for having me in Kenosha last night @sensanders I have so much respect for everything you’re trying to do right now."

Grace — formerly Thomas James Gabel — came out as transgender in 2012, the Daily Mail reported.

How are people reacting?

As you might guess, Grace's fans are completely behind the punk rocker's performance, offering shout-outs on Instagram such as:

"This is so badass, and just what we need right now. Congrats, Laura."

"YOU ARE CRAZY! I LOVE IT! THAT SONG AT A RALLY? HELL YES!"

"This is THE protest song we could have never predicted we absolutely needed right now."

Others were less enthusiastic, to put it mildly.

According to the Daily Mail, conservative activist Robby Starbuck posted on X in regard to the performance that "this is who the Democrats are now. Pure evil. Other lyrics are somehow even more grotesque and anti-Christian. These people are insane."

Starbuck also said, "Bernie Sanders is a lunatic and anti-Christian. Yes, this was at Bernie's rally," the outlet noted, adding that Starbuck also said, "Non-voters, independents, Christians who somehow still vote Dem and blue-dog Dems need to see this to understand what Dems are now."

Conservative commentator Todd Starnes noted that Grace "sang one of the most profane and disgraceful songs about Christianity and Almighty God. It was utter garbage."

Anything else?

The Daily Mail said Sanders is on a tour called "Fighting Oligarchy: Where We Go from Here," which condemns President Donald Trump's "tyrannical administration." The outlet said about 3,500 people attended Friday's rally.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!