Trump hatches master plan to troll Kamala Harris from behind the counter of McDonald's: 'I'm gonna work the french fries'

Former President Donald Trump plans to work the fryer at McDonald's this upcoming weekend, a not-so-subtle jab at his opponent.

While visiting the battleground state of Pennsylvania on Sunday, Trump will stop at a McDonald's restaurant to "work the fry cooker," adding the Golden Arches to his resume.

'I’m gonna work the french fries because I will have worked longer and harder at McDonald's than she did if I do that even for half an hour.'

The Trump campaign has not yet announced at which McDonald's location Trump will work, though it will be a location in Philadelphia, according to WCAU-TV.

Last month, Trump said he planned to work at McDonald's to get a leg up on Vice President Kamala Harris, who has repeatedly claimed that she once worked at Mickey D's. Trump, however, believes Harris is not telling the truth.

"We don't want to hear Kamala's fake promises, even something like she worked very long and hard hours over french fries at McDonald's. She never worked at McDonald's. It was a fake story," Trump said at a campaign rally. "It was a lie. She never worked at McDonald's over the hot french fries.

"I think I'm going to a McDonald's in two weeks actually, and I’m gonna work the french fries because I will have worked longer and harder at McDonald's than she did if I do that even for half an hour," he added.

In August, the Harris campaign released an ad claiming Harris worked at McDonald's "while she got her degree," presumably a reference to her undergraduate days at Howard University. And in an interview with MSNBC last month, Harris said she worked at the fast-food joint "as a student." The legacy media, moreover, has uncritically regurgitated Harris' claim.

The problem, however, is there is no evidence to prove it.

Snopes, a left-leaning fact-checker, reported:

Aside from the above-mentioned news reports, there was no tangible evidence of Harris working at McDonald's as a college student. We reached out to Harris' campaign, as well as McDonald's headquarters, seeking tax records or other proof — which could include photos or videos of her working at the restaurant, employment records or physical items such as a uniform or name tag. We also reached out to Harris' sister, Maya, as well as a close friend from Howard University seeking comment, and looked for public interviews by friends or family members of Harris' to confirm the story, with no luck.

Not only is there no evidence of Harris' McDonald's employment, but, importantly, McDonald's has not confirmed that Harris once worked there.

If it were true, it would be easy for McDonald's to quell the doubt. That the restaurant has not is telling.

