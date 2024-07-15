'Don't miss Trump next time': Jack Black and his bandmate blasted for 'wish' during concert after failed assassination

Kyle Gass — Jack Black's partner in their band Tenacious D — offered a pointed "wish" from a concert stage over the weekend after the assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump: "Don't miss Trump next time."

During the band's concert in Sydney, Australia, video shows Black singing "Happy Birthday" to Gass onstage as a birthday cake is presented to him. Black then tell Gass to "make a wish."

Reaction to Gass' 'don't miss Trump next time' statement seemed decidedly negative under one video posted to X.

With that, Black's bandmate waits a few seconds and says, "Don’t miss Trump next time," before blowing out the candles. Black replies, "Thank you!"

It sounds as though the audience's reaction on one clip was mostly laughter and applause. Indeed, Yahoo News said one crowd member remarked, “You could hear a couple of ‘oohhs’ — like 'too soon' sort of vibes — but the vast majority was laughter." The outlet said numerous fans praised Gass’ comment while others criticized the "bad joke."

Reaction to Gass' "don't miss Trump next time" statement seemed decidedly negative under one video posted to X:

"Wow f*** those guys," one commenter stated.

"That's disgusting @jackblack you support assassination attempts?" another user asked.

"Jack Black supporting assassination attempts on former presidents as well as far left radical extremism," another commenter said. "Shocker."

"Yea it’s super funny to see an ex-president have an assassination attempt on him," another user reacted sarcastically. "Such a weird world we live in."

"You know, I didn't care when Jack Black endorsed Biden. He can have that opinion. This is too far though. I hope he apologizes," another commenter wrote.

"They say Trump is bad, but these are the real evil people," another user opined.

"We know who this clown is and where his loyalties lie, and it's not America!!" another commenter declared.

Black as of Monday afternoon has not mentioned Gass' comment on X. The X account for Tenacious D also has not mentioned it as of Monday afternoon.

AllMusic describes Tenacious D as a Los Angeles-based "comic rock duo formed by actors Jack Black and Kyle Gass."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!