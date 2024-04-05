Peter Doocy sends Kirby into tailspin with all the right questions after Biden's Israel ultimatum: 'They cannot be true!'

Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy is holding the Biden administration's feet to the fire.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden threatened Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with policy changes if Israel does not implement "specific, concrete, and measurable steps to address civilian harm, humanitarian suffering, and the safety of aid workers," according to a readout of Biden's call with Netanyahu. Biden, moreover, emphasized the need for an "immediate ceasefire" and told Netanyahu "to conclude a deal without delay to bring the hostages home."

The readout is surely meant to signal to Biden's left flank that he is dealing with Netanyahu more shrewdly. Progressives, after all, are angry with Biden's position on Israel, and Democratic strategists fear it could cost him re-election.

On the other hand, the Biden administration is still sending munitions to Israel to support their war with Hamas — though the administration is not bringing public attention to those decisions.

So what gives? Is Biden playing both sides? That is the answer Doocy sought to extract from Kirby.

"On Oct. 7, President Biden said, 'My administration's support for Israel is rock solid and unwavering.' That is not true anymore, correct?" Doocy confronted.

"No, it is true," Kirby claimed.

"How is his support unwavering, but you're also reconsidering policy choices?" the Fox News reporter followed up, referring to readout.

"Both can be true," Kirby alleged.

"They cannot be true! They're completely different things," Doocy fact checked. "He is wavering. How is he not wavering?"

Kirby, however, was not happy with Doocy's reality check. Kirby claimed Biden can remain "ironclad" in his support of Israel while at the same time demanding that "the manner in which they're defending themselves against the Hamas threat needs to change."

"Will there perhaps be some policy changes we might have to make if we don't see policy changes out of Israel? Yes," Kirby admitted.

"How is it unwavering? It sounds like you guys are trying to have it both ways here," Doocy pointed out before summarizing what Kirby had said: "'We support Israel, but we are going to make all these changes because we don't support Israel.'"



Kirby went on to deny that Biden is changing his policy toward Israel — despite saying just seconds earlier that "both can be true," referring to supporting Israel and advocating for policy changes — before justifying the policy changes.

