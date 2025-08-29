Drama continues as Rep. Cory Mills prepares for looming court hearing against Miss United States

The intrigue associated with the accusations against Rep. Cory Mills (R-Fla.) regarding threats of violence and revenge porn continues as a hearing about a restraining order looms next week.

While the hearing for an injunction for protection against dating violence is scheduled for the morning of September 5, attorneys for Mills and the petitioner, reigning Miss United States Lindsey Langston, can't seem to come to an agreement about a major detail.

'Being a sitting member of the United States House of Representatives does not exclude [Rep. Mills] from the requirement of appearing in person for hearings on complex matters.'

Florida Circuit Judge Fred Koberlein ruled previously that the hearing would be held in person at the Columbia County Courthouse. However, Mills and his attorney, Aaron Delgado, have petitioned the court for permission to attend via Zoom, court documents obtained by Blaze News showed.

Mills "must be in Washington, D.C., on that date to fulfill his voting duties," and Delgado "is dealing with serious health issues that will make him unable to travel the three (3) hours, one-way, to make it to the Columbia County Courthouse in person," a motion from Delgado said.

A response from Langston and her attorney, Bobi J. Frank, seemed to throw cold water on Mills' reason for being unable to attend in person. "A brief investigation" of the published calendar for the House of Representatives revealed that the lower chamber of Congress "is not in session on September 5, 2025," said the document from Frank.

The only congressional group scheduled to meet that day is the House Committee on Natural Resources, evidence included in Frank's filing showed.

"Undersigned Counsel could not find any published document confirming that Respondent is a member of the Natural Resources Committee; therefore, if he is not, the September 5, 2025, 10:00 a.m. meeting does not hinder Respondent's in-person participation in this matter," Frank wrote.

The website for the Natural Resources Committee appears to confirm Frank's claim.

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call Inc./Getty Images

Frank also asserted that presenting evidence through technology would hamper her case, especially since the technology will likely cause "delay and interruption."

"Being a sitting member of the United States House of Representatives does not exclude Respondent from the requirement of appearing in person for hearings on complex matters," Frank argued, adding that Mills should "be treated no differently than any other person in a Court of Law."

Delgado did not respond to a request for comment by Blaze News, and Frank declined to give one.

It is unclear whether the court will permit Mills and/or Delgado to appear virtually at the hearing.

Mills and Langston were in a romantic relationship for more than three years when they broke up in February after another woman called police and claimed Mills had been violent with her at his penthouse apartment in D.C. The woman later recanted her story, and Mills was never charged.

To this day, evidence indicates that Mills is still married to Rana Al Saadi, though Mills has previously stated that they are separated.

After Langston dumped Mills, he allegedly threatened to harm her future dating partners as well as to share with them intimate photos and videos of Langston. He also allegedly harassed her after he learned she had reported her accusations to the police and to the media, including Blaze News.

