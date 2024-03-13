Ex-Texas county GOP official sentenced to more than 400 years in prison over child sex assault and child porn possession

A Texas man was sentenced to more than 400 years in prison over child sex assault and possession of child sex abuse material.

45-year-old Bo Michael Dresner of San Marcos was arrested in April 2019 after a child came forth and accused him of sexual assault. Investigators found evidence of a second child abused by Dresner.



One of the victims said that Dresner had given her a melatonin pill and another unidentified drug to "help her sleep," according to an affidavit. She said that she awoke to find that her clothing was taken off and he was touching her inappropriately. She was unable to stop him because of the drugs he had given her.

On Monday, Judge Gary Steel of the 274th District Court sentenced Dresner to four consecutive sentences of 75 years for four counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child. He was also sentenced with stacked prison terms for 61 remaining counts of child sex abuse material.

A jury trial began against Dresner on March 4, but he decided to change his plea to guilty on all 65 counts during the first day of testimony. Among those who were to testify against Dresner were one of his biological daughters and another minor who lived at his home.

During the investigation, Hays County deputies stopped Dresner with a one-way ticket before he left for Armenia, which does not have an extradition treaty with the U.S. When they searched his digital devices, they found "hundreds of thousands" of images of child sexual abuse material. They also noted that he had searched for countries that didn't extradite criminals to the U.S.

Dresner had been previously accused of child molestation, and he pleaded guilty in 2005 to abusing a 15-year-old in Minnesota, but he received a reduced sentence.

One of the children he was convicted of molesting had also accused him of sexual abuse in 2012, but Hays County Criminal District Attorney Kelly Higgins said that those allegations weren't fully investigated by law enforcement at the time. The child was later returned to the home where Dresner lived.

Dresner previously worked as a precinct chair of the Hays County Republican Party. He had also served as the sergeant-at-arms for the party.

Here's a news report about the sentence:

