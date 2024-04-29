Dumb twerking teens caught on video vandalizing business. Dumber still? Gang symbols carved into cars lead to arrest.

Twerking teenagers were caught on surveillance video recently vandalizing a Los Angeles-area business called Pink Sponge Home Cleaning, KTLA-TV reported.

What are the details?

The station said vandals broke into the Glendora business in the early morning hours of April 20. Surveillance video from the Pink Sponge's rooftop parking lot showed at least three teens carrying out vandalism, including blasting a fire extinguisher and chucking a large object at one of the company’s 25 pink Volkswagen Bugs, KTLA said.

Image source: YouTube screenshot

Of course, two of the vandals also were infamously caught twerking atop the hood of one of the cars.

Image source: YouTube screenshot

“They kicked in every headlight they could,” Jennifer Ahlgrim of Pink Sponge told KTLA. “They pulled down the windows so hard, they broke the regulators. They carved on the hoods of cars.”

Image source: YouTube screenshot

“They tore open a door and threw products over the side of the building," Ahlgrim added to the station. "It was disgusting."



Dumb and dumber

You'd think that today's teens would be savvy enough to know that just about every business is outfitted with surveillance cameras, but the dumb teens either didn't know or didn't care.

Dumber still is that police told KTLA gang symbols were carved upon some of the Pink Sponge company cars, and that led them to a juvenile suspect — a 15-year-old gang member from La Verne who was arrested in connection with the break-in.

Authorities added to the station that they have the suspect's cell phone and are hoping to use it to find the two teen girls who were involved in the break-in.

Meanwhile, the outfit is picking up the pieces after 18 of its vehicles were heavily vandalized to the tune of $25,000 in damages, the station said.

“I couldn’t understand how someone could do something like this to a company that’s trying to do good,” Ahlgrim added to KTLA. “It just doesn’t make sense.”

The co-founder of the company added to the station that the insurance claim was denied because the company had been vandalized previously.

A GoFundMe has been organized to help the business with the cost of repairs and the loss of many of its supplies, KTLA noted.

