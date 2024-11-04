Former Obama campaign manager sounds the alarm that early voting numbers are 'scary' for Kamala, Democrats are 'panicking'

Democrats are panicking over the early voting results for the Kamala Harris campaign, according to the former campaign manager for Barack Obama.

Jim Messina — a Democratic political operative who ran then-President Obama's 2012 re-election campaign — noted that early voting results are "scary" for the Harris campaign during a Sunday appearance on MSNBC's "Inside with Jen Psaki."

'This is unprecedented in Georgia history.'

When asked what the major concerns were for the Harris campaign days before the election, Messina responded, "The early vote numbers are a little scary."

"Republicans didn't do what they did last time," Messina added. "Last time, Trump said don't early-vote, so they didn't. Republicans do have an advantage in early vote numbers. When the early votes come in, it's going to look a little bit different than 2020, and that's scary."

Messina confessed that the early vote totals have caused lots of his "friends to call me panicking" when comparing the data to 2020.

However, Messina noted that Democrats are excited about the early turnout of two key voting blocs: women and young voters.

"Women voters make up 55% of the early voters, and in the past 10 days, young voters in these battleground states are coming out in what looks to be, for early votes, historic numbers," Messina stated.

At the time of publication, more than 78 million Americans have voted early, according to statistics from the University of Florida's Election Lab. Over 42 million in-person early votes have been cast, and more than 35 million mail-in ballots have been returned across the country.

Based on states with party registration, nearly 38% have been by Democrats, 36% were Republicans, and 26% did not have any political party affiliation or supported minority parties.

In early voting results, 54% were women and 43% were men.

During the 2020 election, former President Donald Trump won the male vote against President Joe Biden: 53% to 45%, according to CNN. Biden easily surpassed Trump in the women's vote: 57% to 42%.

Stats from 2020 show that 8% were ages 18-25, 16% were 26-40, 39% were 41-65, and nearly 36% were over the age of 65 years old.

In battleground states, early voting is up 80% in Georgia compared to the 2020 election, 80% in North Carolina, 76% in Nevada, nearly 65% in Arizona, 53% in Michigan, 45% in Wisconsin, and 25% in Pennsylvania.

The Georgia Secretary of State's website said, "As of Saturday morning, 92 Georgia counties have exceeded 50% turnout. This is unprecedented in Georgia history."

In Arizona, Republicans have nearly a 188,000 vote-return lead over Democrats, according to early voting totals compiled by UpLift Campaigns.

In North Carolina, Republicans have less than a 1% lead over Democrats.

In Nevada, Republicans have a 4% advantage over Democrats in early voting.

In Pennsylvania, Democrats have roughly a 400,000 vote lead over Republicans. During the 2020 election, Pennsylvania Democrats had more than 1 million more mail-in ballots than Republicans.

Early voting has traditionally been favored by Democrats.

