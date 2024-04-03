Easter Sunday drag queen event-goers mock Christ, Mary in San Francisco: 'I’m rewriting history so that Jesus never existed'

Participants in an annual Easter Sunday drag queen event in San Francisco mocked Jesus Christ, the Virgin Mary, and a number of values many Christians and conservatives share.

What are the details?

Readers of Blaze News should recall the antics of notorious drag group the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. Well, the Sisters have been putting on the Easter event in San Francisco for decades, and this year a crowd of about 10,000 gathered in Dolores Park for the 45th annual "party," according to SFist.

Finalists for the "Hunky Jesus 2024" costume contest included Disco Ball Jesus, Golden Shower Jesus, Trailer Trash Jesus, and the eventual winner, Jesus Ken, who dressed up in a a Barbie toy box with his arms outstretched on a makeshift cross.

One drag queen, Sister Roma, asked, ”Is it wrong that I’m attracted to Trailer Trash Jesus?” SFist reported.

More from the outlet:

The Sisters did a nice turn where they brought last year’s Hunky Jesus and Foxy Mary contest winners back onstage. The ensemble group and 2023 Hunky Jesus champions Haus of Jesus did a political “From the River to the Sea” dance protest (one of a few pro-Palestine messages that came up over the course of the day). Last year’s Foxy Mary winner, Free Choice Mary, announced her new pro-choice political project.

“I was really inspired to do this when the Sisters were under fire for what happened with the L.A. Dodgers,” Free Choice Mary noted to SFist.

Last June hundreds of protesters of various religions demonstrated against the Los Angeles Dodgers for honoring the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence with a Community Heroes award on the team's Pride Night.

Free Choice Mary added to SFist that “my photo was actually being used on conservative websites as ‘trans man winning an abortion award.’ I want to spread the word that religion and abortion actually do intersect in a beautiful and compassionate way.”

More from the outlet:

Other Marys in the Foxy Mary contests included Make Love Not War Mary, Extra Virgin Mary, and a Miscarriage Mary (“I’m rewriting history so that Jesus never existed,” she told the crowd). The finals came down to the very sweet Maria de Confecciones Immaculada, and Puta Mary, who won thanks to a raucous cheering section from St. James Infirmary.



But your Easter Bonnet Contest winner was Miguel Gutierrez, seen above with his bear-y good Statue of Liberty bonnet. Gutierrez told us that part of his inspiration was that “Today is Transgender Day of Visibility.”

“Since our first appearance in San Francisco on Easter Sunday, 1979, the Sisters have devoted ourselves to community service, ministry and outreach to those on the edges, and to promoting human rights, respect for diversity and spiritual enlightenment,” the group says on its website, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. “We use humor and irreverent wit to expose the forces of bigotry, complacency, and guilt that chain the human spirit.”

