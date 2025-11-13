Eddie Murphy says younger people are defiant against woke speech restrictions: 'F**k that cancel-culture s**t'

Iconic comedian and entertainer Eddie Murphy weighed in on the current state of cancel culture among the youth, and he did not hold back.

Murphy made the comments to the Hollywood Reporter while publicizing an upcoming documentary about his life titled "Being Eddie" on Netflix.

'If you go into clubs, the comics are talking crazier than ever. They say whatever the f**k they want to say.'

While Murphy downplayed the effect cancel culture has on society, he also went on to say that younger people have turned against speech restrictions.

"I can’t think of a comedian that said a joke that made them get canceled. I feel like that whole canceled thing was just a moment in time where people were like, 'Comics have to be careful what they say,'" said Murphy.

"If you go into clubs, the comics are talking crazier than ever. They say whatever the f**k they want to say. It’s a generation that’s coming up now that’s defiant about that whole cancel-culture s**t: 'F**k that cancel-culture s**t. Let the chips fall where they may.' If I ever did it again, I would say what I wanted to say and do whatever I wanted to do," he added.

"I’m not even thinking about getting canceled at 64, after 50 years in the business," Murphy concluded.

Farther on in the interview, Murphy said that he was working on a reboot of the "It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World" movie from 1963.

RELATED: 'I felt it was racist': Eddie Murphy says David Spade made racist joke about him in 1995

Photo by Rich Polk/NBC via Getty Images

Murphy previously called out some in the black community who treated him harshly when some of his endeavors did poorly.

"Even black folks, you get cheap shots from your people. ... I remember Ebony magazine, instead of talking about the movie and my performance and all that, they said, 'Maybe there'll come a day when a black man can play a professor and he doesn't have to be nutty,'" he said in 2024.

"I was like, what the f**k?! That's the review of my movie?" he added. "That's the review of that? I play all these different characters and that's what you say about me, and it's us, and it's me?! Yeah, that hurt my feelings."

"Being Eddie" is scheduled for release on Nov. 12 and includes interviews with Dave Chappelle, Jamie Foxx, and Jerry Seinfeld.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!