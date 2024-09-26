'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition' star stabbed to death; suspect bizarrely calls cops hours after incident and is arrested

Eduardo Xol — a star of ABC’s reality show “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” — has died at age 58. Authorities said a stabbing was the cause of death.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff, Xol died Friday at the Desert Regional Medical Center after an incident that occurred 10 days earlier — at 5:41 a.m. Sept. 10 — in Palm Springs, California.

The Palm Springs Police Department said in a press release that officers responded to a 911 call from a man at the identical address and time that the Riverside County Sheriff noted.

"Upon arriving at the scene, officers heard a male voice inside the residence in apparent distress," the Palm Springs police said. "After making entry, officers discovered a man suffering from significant injuries consistent with an assault."

The news release stated that "the victim informed officers that he had been stabbed, though he did not identify the assailant."

The stabbing victim was rushed to a local hospital, where he was listed in serious but stable condition at the time.

Police said they received a phone call hours after the stabbing from a man claiming to have been assaulted the night before.

However, "through further investigation," officers determined that the man who made the call was the suspect in the stabbing earlier that day.

Palm Springs officers arrested Richard Joseph Gonzales, 34, of Cathedral City. He initially was charged with attempted murder and was booked at the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio. Updated inmate records show Gonzales has been charged with murder.

No bail was set, and he is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 18.

Xol’s family issued the following statement to the Hollywood Reporter:

We are heartbroken at the tragic loss of our beloved Eduardo Xol. We know that his kindness has touched the lives of so many. We ask for that kindness returned now allowing our privacy to be respected as we process our grief. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made in Eduardo’s name to the Lupus Foundation of America as he spent so much of his life in the service of others.

Xol was a personality and designer on "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" for more than seven seasons.

As an actor, he appeared in the 1998 film “Bravo” and tele-novelas such as “La Jaula de Oro,” “Sentimientos de Oro,” and “Acapulco, Cuerpo y Alma.”

Xol also was an author as well as a correspondent for People en Español and AOL Latino.

