Elissa Slotkin narrowly wins Michigan US Senate seat

Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin defeated Republican challenger Mike Rogers Wednesday in the race to replace retiring Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow.

Slotkin secured her electoral victory by 48.6%, while Rogers pulled in 48.3%, according to Politico. Although Democrats have held onto the contested Michigan Senate seat, Republicans have managed to flip seats in Montana, West Virginia, and Ohio, securing the GOP's majority.

Democrats have dominated the Michigan Senate seats for decades, but Rogers was able to narrow Slotkin's nearly six-point polling advantage from August to just a 0.3 point margin on Election Day.

The Michigan Senate seat was one of four races rated "toss-ups" by Cook Political Report going into Election Day, alongside Pennsylvania, Ohio and Wisconsin.

