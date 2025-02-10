DOGE claims FEMA gave luxury hotels $59 million to house illegal aliens; Musk slams Biden admin's 'huge' FEMA lie

The Department of Government Efficiency allegedly discovered that the Federal Emergency Management Agency gave tens of millions of U.S. taxpayer dollars to "luxury" hotels in New York City to house illegal immigrants as recently as last week.

Elon Musk — the head of DOGE — reportedly revealed the significant FEMA spending on Monday morning.

'Under Biden, FEMA took money AWAY from Americans in need of disaster relief and spent it on 5-star hotels for illegals.'

"The DOGE team just discovered that FEMA sent $59M LAST WEEK to luxury hotels in New York City to house illegal migrants," Musk stated. "Sending this money violated the law and is in gross insubordination to the President’s executive order."

Musk continued, "That money is meant for American disaster relief and instead is being spent on high-end hotels for illegals! A clawback demand will be made today to recoup those funds."

On Jan. 28, the Trump administration ordered federal agencies to "temporarily pause all activities related to obligation or disbursement of all federal financial assistance, and other relevant agency activities that may be impacted by the executive orders, including, but not limited to, financial assistance for foreign aid, nongovernmental organizations, DEI, woke gender ideology, and the green new deal."

However, a federal judge immediately halted the Trump administration’s attempt to freeze all federal aid.

On Jan. 24, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to create a council to conduct a "full-scale review" of FEMA, examine the agency’s failed responses to recent disasters, and devise a plan “to drastically improve the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA’s) efficacy, priorities, and competence, including evaluating whether FEMA’s bureaucracy in disaster response ultimately harms the agency’s ability to successfully respond."

Acting FEMA Director Cameron Hamilton quickly assured Musk that those payments had been stopped and those responsible would be "held responsible."

“I want to thank the [DOGE] team for making me aware of this. Effective yesterday these payments have all been suspended from FEMA. Personnel will be held accountable,” Hamilton wrote on the X social media platform.

Hamilton said that the U.S. Congress “should never have passed laws in 2023 and 2024 asking FEMA to do this work.”

In 2023, Congress passed the Consolidated Appropriations Act funding the Shelter and Services Program to allow FEMA to provide "shelter and other services to families and individuals encountered by DHS."

In 2024, Congress appropriated $650,000,000 for the Shelter and Services Program to provide “financial support to non-federal entities to provide sheltering and related activities to noncitizen migrants following their release from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).”

Hamilton concluded, "This stops now."

Hamilton is a former Navy SEAL who was appointed as the acting FEMA head last month by Trump.

Also on Monday, Musk slammed the Biden administration for its "huge lie" regarding government agencies funding programs for illegal immigrants.

"Yes, that was a huge lie by the Biden administration. Funds were diverted from almost every part of the federal government to maximize the number of illegals in America," Musk stated. "There also appear to be significant funds siphoned from Social Security to pay for illegals."

In another post, Musk described the Biden administration as "evil."

"Under Biden, FEMA took money AWAY from Americans in need of disaster relief and spent it on 5-star hotels for illegals," the Tesla CEO said. "Pure evil."

