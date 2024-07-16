Elon Musk says Starlink and X will move out of California to Texas after Dems pass extremist law against parent notification

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said he was moving two of his major companies out of California after the state's Democrats passed an extremist law against parental notification from public schools regarding gender and sexual orientation.

Democrats praised the passage of AB1955 after California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed the law that would ban schools from requiring notification of parents of a gender change or sexual orientation change. Proponents said the law would prevent violence, while opponents said the law erodes the rights of parents.

Musk responded by calling it the last straw for him in California.

"This is the final straw. Because of this law and the many others that preceded it, attacking both families and companies, SpaceX will now move its HQ from Hawthorne, California, to Starbase, Texas," wrote Musk on X, the platform he owns that was formerly known as Twitter.

"And 𝕏 HQ will move to Austin," he added in a second tweet. "Have had enough of dodging gangs of violent drug addicts just to get in and out of the building,"

Musk had previously criticized the LGBTQ+ movement after his biologically male son Xavier legally separated from the billionaire and sought a legal name change to Vivian Jenna Wilson. Musk says Wilson cut off all communication with him and that he heard about the gender switch through a second-hand source.

"She went beyond socialism to being a full communist and thinking that anyone rich is evil," Musk reportedly explained.

Legal experts said that the law will likely face legal challenges for years, but it could also encourage other Democrat-controlled legislatures to pass similar laws.

