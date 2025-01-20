CNN anchors react with shock and horror at Elon Musk salute during speech at Trump inauguration

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk horrified the anchors at CNN after making a salute during his speech on Monday after the second inauguration of President Donald Trump.

Musk was giving a speech at the Capital One Arena when he told the audience he'd give them his heart and then made a salute that some described as a Roman salute but that others claimed was meant to be a Nazi salute.

'My heart goes out to you. It is thanks to you that the future of civilization is assured.'

"It's a salute. It was quick. I think our viewers are smart and they can take a look at that, but it certainly was, it's not something that you typically see at American political rallies, let's put it that way," said Kate Bolduan.

"It was very quick. It was in a moment of intensity for him as he came out dancing, and then he did that," said Erin Burnett.

While many on social media also accused Musk of making a Nazi salute, the context of the salute in his speech belies that explanation.

Musk was enthusiastic and very animated as he addressed the crowd.

"This was no ordinary victory. This was a fork in the road of human civilization," said Musk. "This one really mattered. Thank you for making it happen!"

At that moment, he slammed his hand to his chest and then saluted the crowd. Then he turned around and saluted the flag as well.

"My heart goes out to you. It is thanks to you that the future of civilization is assured," he added. "Thanks to you!"

He said Americans would have safe cities, border security, and sensible government spending in Trump's second term. Musk went on to advocate for the U.S. to lead the effort to colonize Mars.

"Can you imagine how awesome it will be to have American astronauts plant the flag on another planet for the first time?! How inspiring would that be?!" he asked.

The crowd was enthusiastic for Musk's message and chanted, "Elon! Elon!" back at him.

“I’m going to work my a** off for you guys! I really will," he laughed. "I’m super fired up for the future. It's going to be very exciting."

