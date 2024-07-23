Elon Musk says his transgender child was 'killed by the woke mind virus,' vows to destroy it

Elon Musk believes that his estranged transgender child was "killed by the woke mind virus" after undergoing so-called gender-affirming treatments.

Musk's child came out as transgender at age 16. The billionaire's 20-year-old biological son — born Xavier Musk — has transitioned to Vivian Jenna Wilson. Wilson dropped Musk's last name in favor of using the last name of the Tesla CEO's ex-wife, Justine Wilson. Musk's child legally changed names in 2022.

'They strive to give an answer, but they are trained to be politically correct, and the woke mind virus is woven throughout them.'

Musk — who is the father of 12 children — said in 2023 that he “made many overtures” to connect with his estranged child, “but she doesn’t want to spend time with me.”

In a recent interview with psychologist and conservative commentator Dr. Jordan Peterson, Musk explained the challenges of his child transitioning.

“I was essentially tricked into signing documents for one of my older boys,” Musk explained. “This was really before I had any understanding of what was going on, and we had COVID going on, so there was a lot of confusion and I was told Xavier might commit suicide if he doesn’t.”

Musk added, “It’s incredibly evil, and I agree with you that the people that have been promoting this should go to prison.”

The 53-year-old SpaceX founder said his child was figuratively killed by the "woke mind virus."

“I lost my son, essentially,“ Musk stated. “They call it ‘deadnaming’ for a reason. The reason they call it ‘deadnaming’ is because your son is dead. My son Xavier is dead — killed by the woke mind virus.”

Musk proclaimed, “I vowed to destroy the woke mind virus after that. And we’re making some progress.”

Earlier this month, Musk vowed to move the headquarters of two of his major companies out of California in reaction to new gender identity legislation for students in the Golden State.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 1955, which prohibits school districts from having policies that require parents to be notified if their child identifies as transgender.

Musk wrote on his X social media platform, "This is the final straw. Because of this law and the many others that preceded it, attacking both families and companies, SpaceX will now move its HQ from Hawthorne, California, to Starbase, Texas."

He also proclaimed that the San Francisco headquarters for X will be relocated to Austin, Texas.

Also in the interview, Musk declared that he would create a better artificial intelligence that is free of the "woke mind virus."

Speaking on the topic of AI, Musk said he would attempt to create an artificial intelligence that was "better, to some degree, than what others are doing."

The world's richest individual — who has a net worth of nearly $250 billion — said he would strive to avoid some of the "pitfalls" that other artificial intelligence companies have experienced. He noted that other AI companies "do not strive for truth."

Peterson asked, "What do they strive for?"

Musk replied, "They strive to give an answer, but they are trained to be politically correct, and the woke mind virus is woven throughout them."

As previously reported on Blaze News, Musk told Peterson in the interview that he is a "big believer in the principles of Christianity" and considers himself a "cultural Christian."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!