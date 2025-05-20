Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
© 2025 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Eric Swalwell calls for escalation after fellow Democrat faces charges for allegedly assaulting ICE officer
May 20, 2025
'A RED LINE has been crossed.'
Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell (Calif.) called for other lawmakers to "go one rung higher" after his colleague Democratic Rep. LaMonica McIver of New Jersey was charged for allegedly assaulting an officer at an ICE detention center.
Alina Habba, the interim U.S. attorney for the District of New Jersey, announced the charges against McIver on Monday, saying she "assaulted, impeded, and interfered with law enforcement." Although McIver can be seen apparently shoving law enforcement on camera, she maintains that the charges against her are "purely political."
'We must take whatever we’ve done before to show dissent and go ONE RUNG HIGHER.'
RELATED: Democrat congresswoman will be charged for allegedly assaulting ICE officer, Alina Habba says
Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for MoveOn
"A RED LINE has been crossed," Swalwell said in a Monday post on X. "Trump is prosecuting his political enemies in Congress. This is just the beginning."
"We must take whatever we’ve done before to show dissent and go ONE RUNG HIGHER," Swalwell added. "And save your bulls*** documents on this, Alina. You’ll need them when you testify."
McIver has gained the sympathy of many of her Democratic colleagues, not just Swalwell. Democratic Rep. Maxwell Frost of Texas went to bat for the congresswoman, claiming that the charges are just meant to "suppress dissent."
"This unprecedented move shows how far this authoritarian administration will go to suppress dissent," Frost said. "They’re charging a member of Congress with a CRIME for conducting oversight on an ICE facility. We will NOT be scared into submission. I stand with Rep. McIver."
RELATED: Trump pressures House Republican holdouts as reconciliation talks intensify
Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
President Donald Trump and his administration maintain that the charges are not political but rather a deserved consequence.
“Give me a break. Did you see her?" Trump said. "She was out of control! She was shoving federal agents. The days of that crap are over! We’re going to have law and order!”
"No one is above the law," Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said. "If any person, regardless of political party, influence or status, assaults a law enforcement officer as we witnessed Congresswoman McIver do, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. We thank our brave ICE law enforcement officers for their service to this great nation."
Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!
Want to leave a tip?
We answer to you. Help keep our content free of advertisers and big tech censorship by leaving a tip today.
Want to join the conversation?
Already a subscriber?
Rebeka Zeljko is a Capitol Hill and politics reporter for Blaze News.
rebekazeljko
more stories
Sign up for the Blaze newsletter
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.
Related Content
© 2025 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Get the stories that matter most delivered directly to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.