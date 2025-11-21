Eric Swalwell launches anti-Trump gubernatorial campaign amid criminal referral to DOJ

As more candidates throw their hats in the ring ahead of the 2026 midterms, yet another Democrat has joined the fray to succeed one of the most infamous governors in America.

Anti-Trump Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell announced on Thursday that he will be running for governor of California in 2026.

'I love California. It's the greatest country in the world.'

Swalwell, who spearheaded Trump's second impeachment, made the announcement on a segment of "Jimmy Kimmel Live," a show for which President Trump has repeatedly expressed his distaste.

Earlier this month, Trump's director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, Bill Pulte, sent a criminal referral for Swalwell to the Department of Justice, alleging that Swalwell may have committed mortgage fraud. Swalwell responded by claiming to be a victim of politically motivated prosecution.

"I refuse to live in fear in what was once the freest country in the world," he said.

"I will not stop speaking out against the president and speaking up for Californians."

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call Inc. via Getty Images

Swalwell says California needs a "fighter and protector" on his X profile page.

"I'm ready to bring this fight home. So I came here tonight, Jimmy, to tell you and your audience that I'm running to be the next governor of California," Swalwell announced to Kimmel.

During his remarks, Swalwell also referred to California as a "country." "I love California," he said. "It's the greatest country in the world."

Even Kimmel appeared confused, repeating, "Country?!" followed by a laugh.

Kimmel joked that Swalwell will have to "figure out the beard," suggesting a full prospector look: "You're either going to have to go more beard or less beard, because you're in a beard nether region right now that we can't have."

Swalwell's campaign video starts by saying the governor of California will have two jobs: "One, keep the worst president in our history out of our homes, out of our streets, and out of our lives."

The second is to "bring us a new California," a variation of one of his campaign slogans.

Swalwell joins an already crowded gubernatorial race. Other Democrats include Rep. Katie Porter, former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, former Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, and state Superintendent Tony Thurmond.

Blaze News reached out to the White House for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

