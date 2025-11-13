Eric Swalwell offers melodramatic response to Trump DOJ probe: 'I refuse to live in fear'

California Rep. Eric Swalwell is the latest of several Democrats to come under fire from the Trump administration, this time for alleged mortgage fraud.



Swalwell was referred to President Donald Trump's Department of Justice for allegations of mortgage and tax fraud related to his residence in Washington, D.C.

The California Democrat is just one of four political adversaries the Trump administration has investigated. Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff of California, Federal Reserve Gov. Lisa Cook, and New York Attorney General Letitia James are also facing allegations of mortgage fraud.

'I will not end my lawsuit against him.'

Because of the Trump administration's string of legal cases against Democrats, Swalwell argues his referral was motivated purely by political purposes.

"As the most vocal critic of Donald Trump over the last decade and as the only person who still has a surviving lawsuit against him, the only thing I am surprised about is that it took him this long to come after me," Swalwell said in a statement Thursday.

In a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi, Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency Bill Pulte alleged that there were several million dollars' worth of loans and refinancing based on Swalwell's declaration of his D.C. home as his primary residence.

Pulte also alleged that Swalwell may have made inaccurate or misleading statements in certain loan documents, prompting an investigation into potential mortgage fraud, state and local tax fraud, insurance fraud, and any other related crimes.

"Like James Comey and John Bolton, Adam Schiff and Lisa Cook, Letitia James and the dozens more to come — I refuse to live in fear in what was once the freest country in the world," Swalwell said.



"Of course, I will not end my lawsuit against him," Swalwell added. "And I will not stop speaking out against the president and speaking up for Californians."

"As Mark Twain said, 'Patriotism is supporting your country all the time, and your government when it deserves it.' Mr. President, do better. Be better."

