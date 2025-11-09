European Trump derangement syndrome on full display in 'deviant' crucifixion spectacle

Liberals have made no secret of their desire to see harm come to President Donald Trump.

A survey conducted by the Network Contagion Research Institute and Rutgers University's Social Perception Lab revealed in April that 55% of respondents who identified as left of center said that assassinating Trump would be at least somewhat justified.

When asked by pollsters about the September 2024 attempt on the president's life at his golf course in Florida, 28% of Democrats said it would have been better for Trump to have been slaughtered on the green.

This murderous loathing for the president leached into popular culture long before Democrats rushed to mock Trump's brush with death last year in Butler, Pennsylvania. For instance, a theater production simulated his assassination in New York City and an aspiring D-list comedian posed with a fake decapitated head made to look like the president.

A masked London-born agitpropist who calls himself Mason Storm recently contributed to this unhinged anti-Trump genre with a hyper-realistic, life-size sculpture of the president dressed in an orange prison jumpsuit and set on a cross-shaped gurney in a cruciform pose. The sculpture, which is titled "The Saint or the Sinner," depicts Trump as incapacitated with the implication — made explicit elsewhere — that he is dead as the result of a lethal injection.

According to a statement shared online by Storm, "In a world increasingly driven by polarized narratives, this work offers a moment of reflection, urging us to take responsibility — and to realize that every decision tells a story."

Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images

While the title of the sculpture and the corresponding statement from Storm suggest there's an ambiguity about the work's meaning, Storm made clear online his antipathy toward Trump, writing, for instance, "He's not the messiah he's a very naughty boy!"

'Simply deviant.'

The sculpture, which was shown earlier this year in Vienna, was also going to be shown at the central train station in Basel, Switzerland; however, Gleis 4, the gallery responsible for the planned pop-up, called it off, citing "expected large crowds and feared disturbances."

On Saturday, Gleis 4 reportedly installed the sculpture in a showcase window on Kunstmeile, an indoor pedestrian walkway in downtown Basel.

According to France24, the sculpture has been purchased by an "internationally renowned figure living in Europe" whose identity will remain confidential.

Bishop Hermann Glettler of the Diocese of Innsbruck has called the sculpture "simply deviant."

