Even Mika Brzezinski 'doesn't feel right' about Biden campaign event outside NYC courthouse

MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski interviewed Biden campaign communications director Michael Tyler about the bizarre decision to host a campaign press conference outside the NYC courthouse where former President Donald Trump's trial was in closing arguments.

Brzezinski admitted she didn't think it was a smart decision because the optics make it seem that President Joe Biden is leaning into the fact that the historic NYC trial was based on political reasons. The press conference featured Tyler, actor Robert De Niro, and former Capitol Police Officers Harry Dunn and Michael Fanone.

"I guess I have to ask you why you decided to speak there and to have the campaign show up at the courthouse? I don’t know. It doesn’t feel right to me at all," Brzezinski said to Tyler

"We showed up there because the news media has been incessantly posted up there day in and day out for weeks, and so as we said last week, we’re going to use the next month to talk about the upcoming presidential debate in Atlanta and the things that Donald Trump is going to have to answer for," Tyler replied before rambling off a long list of talking points.

'We have to remind people of the historic record of accomplishments since [Biden] took office.'

"Michael, I get everything you’re saying," Brzezinski interjected. "And I agree with the officers who showed up and with Robert De Niro. But I’m just curious about the location. Last week, when the members of Congress showed up to support Donald Trump, I called it unbecoming of the office. They’re serving the people of their district, American citizens, they are not supposed to politicize a court proceeding.

"Is there any concern about the campaign getting a little bit too close to these court proceedings and could that backfire? Any concerns? Looking back, was it a good decision?” she pressed.

“No, there’s no concern. This campaign is not speaking about the substance of the trial in any way, shape, or form. What we are talking about, what we talked about yesterday, and what we’ll continue to talk about is the unique threat that Donald Trump poses to our democracy," Tyler insisted. "And so a lot of the coverage as of late has been focused on the stakes for him, but we’re making sure that the American people understand the stakes for them."

Tyler maintained the purpose of the event was to remind people of what Trump has done for himself versus what Biden has done for the country.

"We have to remind people of the historic record of accomplishments since [Biden] took office — but also making sure people understand that everything Trump is talking about doing would only worsen the gap between the super-wealthy and the rest of us."

During the event, De Niro went on an unhinged rant, claiming Trump winning the election will be worse than 9/11 because he will not only destroy the country but possibly the world.