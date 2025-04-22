Ex-Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez's wife convicted for her role in bribery scheme: 'Partners in crime'

A Manhattan jury convicted Nadine Menendez on federal bribery charges for her central role in the elaborate, years-long bribery scheme that earned her husband, disgraced former Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez (N.J.), an 11-year prison sentence.

After eight hours of deliberation, the federal jury convicted the Democrat's wife on all 15 counts including bribery, honest services wire fraud, extortion under color of official right, obstruction of justice, and conspiring to make her husband an agent of Egypt.

"Nadine Menendez and Senator Menendez were partners in crime," Matthew Podolsky, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, said in a statement. "Over the span of five years, Nadine Menendez agreed to accept and accepted all sorts of bribes — including gold bars, cash, a Mercedes-Benz convertible, and a no-show job — all in exchange for the senator's corrupt official acts."

Mrs. Menendez had wrecked her old Mercedes-Benz sedan fatally running over 49-year-old Richard Koop.

"Together, Nadine Menendez and the senator placed their own interests and greed ahead of the interests of the citizens the senator was elected to serve," added Podolsky.

After leaving the courthouse Monday, Mrs. Menendez told reporters, "I think this is politically motivated," reported the New York Times.

According to her updated indictment, the bribery scheme spanned several years — from at least 2018 until 2023.

The Democrat and his wife traded his political power and access to sensitive U.S. government information for gifts including cash, gold bars, payments toward a home mortgage, tickets to events, and a Mercedes-Benz. The new car, a bribe from New Jersey businessman Jose Uribe, came in handy, as Mrs. Menendez had wrecked her old Mercedes-Benz sedan fatally running over 49-year-old Richard Koop in December 2018.

Bob Menendez, who became chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in 2021, reportedly used his political clout to favor the Qatari government and to act as an agent of Egypt, while Mrs. Menendez facilitated the bribes. The Washington Post indicated that while on the Senate committee, Menendez even committed to help Egyptian officials obtain military aid.

When federal agents raided the couple's Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, home in June 2022, they found "the fruits" of the bribery scheme, including $150,000 worth of gold bars, over $480,000 in cash hidden throughout the residence, and $70,000 stuffed into Mrs. Menendez's safe deposit box.

Some of the envelopes containing the cash were traceable by DNA and fingerprints to Fred Daibes, a real estate developer who faced a bank fraud case and sought the Democrat's help in installing a sympathetic U.S. attorney in New Jersey.

Daibes was found guilty of bribery, fraud, and obstruction last year with former Sen. Menendez and Wael Hana, the Egyptian-American businessman for whom Menendez pressured a senior U.S. Department of Agriculture official in an effort to protect a halal beef exporting agreement with the Egyptian government.

U.S. District Judge Sidney Stein set a sentencing date of June 12 for Mrs. Menendez — just days after her husband, who resigned in disgrace last August, is scheduled to report to prison, reported CNN.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!