Exclusive: Jim Jordan, Chip Roy slam DOJ prosecution of whistleblower who exposed trans surgeries on minors

Republican Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Chip Roy of Texas co-authored a letter exclusively obtained by Blaze News slamming the Biden Department of Justice for prosecuting a medical whistleblower who shed light on transgender medical interventions used on children.

The DOJ is prosecuting Dr. Eithan Haim, a whistleblower who exposed the Texas Children's Hospital for performing transgender surgeries and treatments on minors, for allegedly committing HIPAA violations despite withholding sensitive medical or personal information about the patients. Haim's advocacy alerted Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, prompting him to issue a formal opinion in 2022, categorizing the procedures as child abuse.

'The DOJ's prosecution of Dr. Haim for blowing the whistle on criminal child abuse is wrong.'

"The hospital's actions raise concerns that this is continuing to intentionally harm young children for the purpose of a left-wing policy agenda," the letter reads.

Although Texas Children's Hospital announced that it would cease the transgender medical interventions on minors just a month after Paxton's statement, Haim revealed the hospital had continued the surgeries. As a result, the DOJ decided to prosecute Haim.

"The DOJ's prosecution of Dr. Haim for blowing the whistle on criminal child abuse is wrong," the letter reads. "As the Subcommittee examines this matter to inform potential legislative reforms that would enhance civil liberties and protect minors, we believe that the Texas Children's Hospital possesses relevant documents and information."

Jordan, who chairs the Judiciary Committee, and Roy, who chairs the Subcommittee on the Constitution and Limited Government, called on Texas Children's Hospital to turn over all relevant communications and documents surrounding Haim and the transgender treatments on minors.

