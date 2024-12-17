Exclusive: Rep. Biggs presses Biden admin over auctioning border wall material

Republican Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona and dozens of his House GOP colleagues pressed the Biden administration's decision to auction off unused border materials less than one month before President-elect Donald Trump is sworn into office, according to a letter Tuesday obtained exclusively by Blaze News.

After President Joe Biden took office in January 2021, his administration worked quickly to halt the construction of the border wall and to get rid of Trump's immigration policies. As a result, the Department of Defense began to auction border materials, a move that Biggs and his colleagues said "serves only as a legal gimmick" for Biden to prevent Trump from further securing the border.

"These actions are tantamount to purposeful waste of government resources and are part of a deliberate effort to preemptively curtail the next administration on an issue which loomed large in the previous election," the letter reads.

"Since you took office, these border materials have sat idle just feet away from the border wall and the adjacent unfinished areas," the letter continued. "Every Border Patrol agent knows that the areas with the highest number of illegal crossings are where border construction immediately halted in January of 2021."

Since Biden took office, there have been nine million nationwide migrant encounters, over 7.4 million of which took place on the southern border alone.



"Since then, your administration has not expressed the intention to use the border materials for their purpose or create a plan to ensure homeland security at the border," the letter reads. "Instead, the American people have seen the number of illegal aliens entering the country skyrocket, including dramatic increases in convicted criminals and individuals on terror watchlists."

The letter also mentions that departments like the DOD could have reasonably opted to keep certain materials for incoming administrations "in the interest of government efficiency and budgetary constraints." Despite this, the Biden administration decided to sell the materials anyway.

"The fact that your administration has not done so after an election where the President-elect made clear his intention to erect more barriers shows a clear intention to inhibit your successor in accomplishing his stated goal of securing the border and stopping the largest flow of illegal immigration in American history," the letter reads.

