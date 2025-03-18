'Face of evil': Church ransacked, vandalized with satanic message days ahead of dark ritual at Kansas capitol

Police responding to a reported burglary Saturday morning found "extensive vandalism" at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Wichita, Kansas. In addition to broken windows, toppled statutes, and a torched American flag, police found "hate speech" of an apparently diabolical nature.

When asked about the incident, President Donald Trump, who signed an executive order last month directing Attorney General Pam Bondi to "eradicate anti-Christian bias" in the federal government, told reporters, "I think it's a terrible thing."

"We're going to take a look. I love Wichita," said Trump. "I'm going to take a look at it."



The Wichita Police Department announced Sunday that they arrested a 23-year-old Saline County man in connection with the anti-Christian attack.

"Recognizing the severity of this crime, WPD officers and investigators — alongside the [Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives] — immediately launched a full-scale investigation," the police department noted in a statement. "Our dedicated Crime Scene Investigation team worked diligently to analyze evidence, leading to the swift identification of a suspect."

'Attacks against churches are disgraceful.'

Sedgwick County booking records indicate that the suspect, Michael Gonzalez, has been slapped with multiple charges in connection with the church attack, including criminal desecration, burglary, and criminal damage to property.

According to the Kansas Catholic Conference, the vandal scrawled a satanic website link on the wall — timely because the Satanic Grotto, an unpolished knockoff of the Massachusetts-based Satanic Temple, plans to hold a "Black Mass" at the Kansas State Capitol in Topeka on March 28, mocking Catholics, their faith, their central sacrament, and the Stations of the Cross.

The Grotto, which asserts that "only might is right and violence is the ultimate source of all authority," indicated in a listing for its anti-Catholic event that it plans to "dedicate the grounds and our legislature to the glory of Satan" and will "be performing rites to the Black Mass and indulging in sacrilegious blaspheme."



The Grotto joked about the church attack, writing, "I really thought he'd be wearing a cape."

"This is the face of evil," said the KCC in reference to the vandalism at St. Patrick's.

Chuck Weber, executive director of the KCC, told the Catholic News agency that there is presently no evidence linking the vandalism at St. Patrick's in Wichita to the Satanic Grotto but indicated that Michael Stewart, the leftist leader of the Grotto, has been calling the KCC with the aim of "taunting me and the bishops" and boasting of his intent to "kill Jesus."

The KCC noted that parishioners at the predominantly Hispanic parish in the working-class neighborhood of North-Central Wichita were unable to attend Mass at the church on Saturday evening as a result of the vandalism. However, WPD Chief Joe Sullivan said after attending the St. Patrick Catholic Church St. Patrick's Day parade on Sunday that the "congregation and the community came together in celebration."

"Their resilience was evident, especially after the heartbreaking burglary and vandalism that occurred yesterday," added Sullivan.

Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran (R) noted, "The parish of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Wichita has demonstrated faith & fortitude these last few days. Attacks against churches are disgraceful. I appreciate @WichitaPolice acting quickly to investigate & arrest a suspect connected to this crime."

