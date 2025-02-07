Trump takes powerful stand for Christians — something Biden refused to do

Hours after vowing Thursday at the National Prayer Breakfast to "protect Christians in our schools and our military, and our government, in our workplaces, hospitals, and in our public squares," and to bring the country "back together as one nation under God with liberty and justice for all," President Donald Trump signed an executive order directing Attorney General Pam Bondi to "eradicate anti-Christian bias" in the federal government.

Leftists and other radicals apparently keen to ignore the past four years of abuse rushed to condemn the order, suggesting that Christians — 380 million of whom suffer high levels of persecution worldwide — have not been subjected to any form of bias in America.

After noting that the Constitution guarantees the right to religious liberty and that federal laws both prohibit religious discrimination and government interference with Americans' right to exercise their faiths, Trump noted that the Biden administration "engaged in an egregious pattern of targeting peaceful Christians, while ignoring violent, anti-Christian offenses."

Trump provided as an example the Biden administration's weaponization of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act against peaceful pro-life protesters, dozens of whom the 47th president pardoned after taking office.

'My Administration will not tolerate anti-Christian weaponization of government or unlawful conduct targeting Christians.'

The FACE Act was used almost exclusively against pro-life activists during the Biden administration, even when the nation saw a massive uptick in attacks by abortion radicals on churches and pro-life pregnancy centers following the U.S. Supreme Court's Dobbs decision.

The president noted further in his order that the Biden DOJ "largely ignored" multitudes of attacks against Christian churches, charities, and pro-life centers.

According to the Family Research Council's 2024 Hostility Against Churches report, there were 915 acts of hostility against American churches, such as vandalism, arson, gun-related incidents, and bomb threats, between 2018 and 2023. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) noted during a hearing in December that the Biden administration did not appear particularly concerned about such anti-Christian attacks.

Extra to the Biden administration's imbalanced application of the law, Trump highlighted in his order:

the Biden FBI's characterization of conservative Catholics as potential domestic terrorists and proposal to infiltrate Catholic churches as "threat mitigation";

the Biden Department of Education's efforts to rescind religious-liberty protections for religious student groups;

the Biden Equal Employment Opportunity Commission attempt to force Christians to pay for employees' sex-change mutilations;

the Biden Department of Health and Human Services attempt to effectively bar Christian providers who hold biblical and scientifically grounded views about sex and marriage from the foster-care system; and

the Biden administration's official proclamation honoring a "Transgender Day of Visibility" on Easter Sunday.

"My Administration will not tolerate anti-Christian weaponization of government or unlawful conduct targeting Christians," wrote Trump. "The law protects the freedom of Americans and groups of Americans to practice their faith in peace, and my Administration will enforce the law and protect these freedoms. My Administration will ensure that any unlawful and improper conduct, policies, or practices that target Christians are identified, terminated, and rectified."

Trump has tasked Attorney General Bondi with forming and chairing the Task Force to Eradicate Anti-Christian Bias, which will engage in a systematic review of the activities of all executive departments and agencies and "identify any unlawful anti-Christian policies, practices, or conduct by an agency contrary to the purpose and policy of this order."

The president's order calls for the revocation or termination of all violative policies or practices, as well as for the task force to "identify deficiencies in existing laws and enforcement and regulatory practices that have contributed to unlawful anti-Christian governmental or private conduct."

Rachel Laser, the CEO of the left-leaning advocacy group Americans United for Separation of Church and State, condemned Trump's initiative to stop anti-Christian bias, stating, "This task force will misuse religious freedom to justify bigotry, discrimination, and the subversion of our civil rights laws. We've seen Christian Nationalists do this already, turning the sacred concept of religious freedom on its head and into a license to harm others."

'All Americans should be free to exercise their faith without government intrusion.'

Laser suggested further that the effort to protect Christians, who make up an estimated 68% of the American population, is "part of the Christian Nationalist crusade to remake our country."

USA Today columnist Chris Brennan suggested that Trump's suggestion that Biden and the Democratic Party harbored an anti-Christian bias was a lie, stating he was trying to frame "the faithful [as] faithless oppressors of religion."

Unsurprisingly, the Freedom from Religion Foundation similarly expressed outrage, stating, "Christianity is not under attack in this country — if anything, it enjoys overwhelming privilege. We stand ready to fight back against this attack on our secular democracy and the rights of non-Christians."

Whereas various groups that reflexively antagonize Christians condemned the order, conservatives and Christian organizations alternatively expressed their delight.

National Religious Broadcasters, an association of evangelical communicators, thanked Trump for his "leadership on this issue."

Kelly Shackelford, the CEO of the First Liberty Institute, said in a statement, "We are thrilled that President Trump recognizes that religious liberty is foundational to all of our Constitutional freedoms and plans to do all he can do to protect our first freedom."

"All Americans should be free to exercise their faith without government intrusion in school, in the military, in the workplace, and in the public square," continued Shackelford. "We are ready to stand with President Trump to ensure that the religious liberty of every American is safe and secure."

At the National Prayer Breakfast, Trump also announced the creation of a commission on religious liberty, noting, "If we don't have religious liberty, then we don't have a free country."

