Trump remarks on the importance of faith: 'Let's bring God back into our lives'

President Donald Trump delivered hopeful remarks during his Thursday speech at the National Prayer Breakfast, a decades-long bipartisan tradition, with Washington's most prominent politicos in attendance.

During the speech, Trump spoke about reigniting religion in America, reminding attendees of the Christian foundation our country was built upon.

'People of religion are going to be happy again. And I really believe you can't be happy without religion, without that belief.'

"America is, and will always be, one nation under God," Trump said. "At every stage of the American story, our country has drawn hope and courage and inspiration from our trust in the Almighty," Trump added. "Deep in the soul of every patriot is the knowledge that God has a special plan and a glorious mission for America."

"It's His hand that guides us every single step of the way," Trump continued.

"And the things we have to do is to see the defining role that faith and prayer played in the life of our nation."

Trump reassured Christians nationwide during his speech that he will work to reinvigorate religion in America. In the first weeks of his presidency, Trump has already signed executive orders ending the weaponization of government against American Christians and has pardoned pro-life protesters who were targeted by President Joe Biden's administration.

"People of religion are going to be happy again," Trump said. "And I really believe you can't be happy without religion, without that belief. I really believe that. I just don't see how you can be."

"So, let's bring religion back," Trump continued. "Let's bring God back into our lives."

Since Trump has taken office, faith has become a focal point in many of his speeches. During his inaugural address, Trump notably attributed his historic re-election to divine intervention.

"Those who wish to stop our cause have tried to take my freedom and, indeed, to take my life," Trump said during the speech. "Just a few months ago, in a beautiful Pennsylvania field, an assassin's bullet ripped through my ear, but I felt then, and believe even more so now, that my life was saved for a reason."

"I was saved by God to make America great again," Trump said.

