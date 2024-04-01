Biden raises alarm bells with outright lie about pro-transgender Easter proclamation: 'If he didn't do this, then who did?'

President Joe Biden is raising eyebrows for claiming that he did not sign a proclamation honoring a Transgender Day of Visibility.

At the White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday, a reporter asked Biden to respond to criticism from House Speaker Mike Johnson (R), who condemned Biden's "outrageous and abhorrent" decision to honor Transgender Day of Visibility on March 31, 2024 — the exact same day as Easter — with an official proclamation.

Shockingly, Biden responded by claiming he didn't issue such a proclamation.

"He's thoroughly uninformed," Biden said of Johnson, according to the pool report. "I didn't do that."



But Biden did do exactly that on Friday. The proclamation declared:

NOW, THEREFORE, I, JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR., President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim March 31, 2024, as Transgender Day of Visibility. I call upon all Americans to join us in lifting up the lives and voices of transgender people throughout our Nation and to work toward eliminating violence and discrimination based on gender identity.

That Biden would publicly scold Johnson and claim that he did not sign the proclamation — which was the subject of intense social media backlash over the Easter holiday weekend — raised alarm bells and several questions.

Does Biden not know that his administration published the proclamation in his name? Did he forget that he signed it? Or is he gaslighting?

"If Biden didn’t do it, who signed his name to the official proclamation. It’s bad enough he deliberately desecrated the most sacred holy day in the Christian faith. Then he lies about it," said Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.).

"If he didn't do this, then who did? Who is running the Biden Administration?" said Rep. Gary Palmer (R-Ala.).

".@POTUS is either detached from reality, or completely detached from what his White House staff is doing. Actually, both are most likely true," said Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.).

"President Biden is either confused or lying," Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) said.

"Biden is either confused and doesn’t know what his own White House does… or he’s lying. Which is it?" asked Karoline Leavitt, press secretary for the Trump campaign.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, meanwhile, claimed outrage about Biden's proclamation was "misinformation."





