Fani Willis — the Georgia prosecutor who aggressively went after Trump — overwhelmingly wins re-election

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis — the Georgia prosecutor who brought charges against former President Donald Trump — has won her bid for re-election in overwhelming fashion.

Willis — a noted Democrat incumbent — defeated Republican challenger Courtney Kramer on Tuesday. Willis easily defeated Kramer by a whopping margin of nearly 68% to 32%.

Fulton County is a Democratic stronghold that includes most of Atlanta, which has 11% of the state’s electorate.

Kramer was an intern in the White House counsel’s office during the Trump presidency and is active in Republican activist organizations.

Willis won her election in 2021 after defeating her former boss — District Attorney Paul Howard — in the primary. She was not challenged by a Republican in that election.

Willis made a name for herself by launching an investigation into Trump. Willis' office indicted Trump and 18 co-defendants in August 2023 on felony charges related to alleged attempts to overturn Georgia's 2020 election results.

Four individuals have pleaded guilty after reaching plea deals with prosecutors.

Willis has weaponized racketeering, or RICO, laws, to go after Trump and his allies.

Trump and the other defendants have pleaded not guilty in the case.

However, Trump's lawyers have called for Willis to be removed from the case due to her seeming conflict of interest because of her "personal relationship" with Nathan Wade — a special prosecutor whom she hired.

The Georgia Court of Appeals plans to hear oral arguments in the Willis case against Trump beginning on Dec. 5.

Willis said she wants to serve three terms as district attorney and then move on to teaching at her undergraduate alma mater — Howard University in Washington, D.C.

